Boston Celtics Player Has 5-Word Reaction To Jaylen Brown Trade

On Wednesday, the shocking news that Jaylen Brown was traded (via the Boston Celtics) to the Philadelphia 76ers was reported.

Brown had spent all ten seasons of his NBA career in Boston.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

Boston Celtics Player Has 5-Word Reaction

Following the news, Brown shared long message to Instagram.

Brown wrote in the caption: “Rebirth – Philly #throwtheballup let’s get it”

One person who left a comment was Ron Harper Jr.

He wrote: “Thank u for everything brother🫡”

Harper Jr.’s comment had over 4,000 likes in seven hours.

Looking At Harper Jr.

Harper Jr. is coming off his first season with Boston.

He finished the year with averages of 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.0% from three-point range in 29 games.

The 26-year-old has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons over four NBA seasons.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the comment:

@CookedbyRiley: “Ron Harper Jr. is the first Celtics player to acknowledge the Jaylen Brown trade 🫡🥹💔”

@BeReal2025: “2nd, D White did it ASAP yesterday”

@wem_bee: “the rest are still in shock or what”

@Tazhbaby24: “This is making me dislike this team. No matter how bad he was, he’s gone. Show class.”

Looking At Brown

Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range in 71 games.

The 29-year-old has made five All-Star Games (and was the 2024 Finals MVP).