Hi, Subscriber

Boston Celtics Player Has 5-Word Reaction To Jaylen Brown Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 2: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on October 2, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the shocking news that Jaylen Brown was traded (via the Boston Celtics) to the Philadelphia 76ers was reported.

Brown had spent all ten seasons of his NBA career in Boston.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

Boston Celtics Player Has 5-Word Reaction

GettyJoel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics embrace after the 76ers defeated the Celtics 109-100 in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following the news, Brown shared long message to Instagram.

Brown wrote in the caption: “Rebirth – Philly #throwtheballup let’s get it”

One person who left a comment was Ron Harper Jr.

He wrote: “Thank u for everything brother🫡”

Harper Jr.’s comment had over 4,000 likes in seven hours.

Looking At Harper Jr.

GettyRon Harper Jr. #13 of the Boston Celtics goes in for a dunk against the Orlando Magic during the second half at TD Garden on April 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Harper Jr. is coming off his first season with Boston.

He finished the year with averages of 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.0% from three-point range in 29 games.

The 26-year-old has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons over four NBA seasons.

Social Media Reacts

GettyRon Harper Jr. #13 of the Maine Celtics and Team Harper shoots the Kia Shooting Stars during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome on February 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the comment:

@CookedbyRiley:Ron Harper Jr. is the first Celtics player to acknowledge the Jaylen Brown trade 🫡🥹💔”

@BeReal2025: “2nd, D White did it ASAP yesterday”

@wem_bee: “the rest are still in shock or what”

@Tazhbaby24: “This is making me dislike this team. No matter how bad he was, he’s gone. Show class.”

Looking At Brown

GettyJaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 27, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range in 71 games.

The 29-year-old has made five All-Star Games (and was the 2024 Finals MVP).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Boston Celtics Player Has 5-Word Reaction To Jaylen Brown Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x