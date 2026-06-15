Celtics Tipped to Target 7-Foot Sharpshooter Amid Antetokounmpo Speculation

Now that the NBA season has officially come to an end, the start of what could be a pivotal offseason for the Boston Celtics is underway.

Boston has already been thrust into heavy speculation surrounding a potential blockbuster move for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It has been widely reported that any deal for Antetokounmpo would likely be centered around Jaylen Brown and as many as four future first-round draft picks, according to Celtics reporter Brian Robb.

With the 2026 NBA Draft fast approaching on June 23 and 24, a major move could arrive sooner rather than later.

If it does not, however, the Celtics front office will be turning its attention toward identifying value late in the first round.

Boston Celtics Projected to Address Frontcourt With First-Round Pick

The Celtics are currently scheduled to select at No. 27 in the draft, where several intriguing prospects are expected to be available.

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman projected Boston to select North Carolina center Henri Veesaar.

Across 31 games this season, Veesaar averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.8% from the field and an impressive 42.6% from three-point range on 3.0 attempts per contest.

“It is ‘increasingly regarded as a certainty’ that the Celtics won’t bring back Nikola Vučević, per NBA insider Marc Stein, so they’ll likely be big-man shopping this summer and specifically seeking a center with range,” Wasserman wrote.

“Veesaar is a 7-footer who just splashed 42.5 percent of his long-range looks while also showing strong finishing, connective passing and a willingness to defend.”

When Nikola Vucevic arrived in a midseason trade, the expectation was that Boston had found a veteran presence capable of stabilizing an inexperienced and thin frontcourt during another championship push.

Instead, the Celtics may still find themselves searching for a long-term answer at center after an inconsistent season in the paint, with Luka Garza and Neemias Queta carrying significant frontcourt responsibilities throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

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Henri Veesaar Continues to Climb Draft Boards

Veesaar eclipsed the 20-point mark nine times this season, including a standout 28-point performance against Clemson in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

In that game, the Estonian big man shot 10-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range while adding 17 rebounds, five offensive boards, and two blocks in one of his most dominant performances of the year.

The 2025-26 campaign marked a breakout season for Veesaar after transferring from Arizona and joining North Carolina.

His rare combination of size, mobility, and perimeter shooting has quickly elevated his standing among NBA evaluators and helped establish him as one of the more intriguing center prospects in the class.

“He has above-average athleticism and offensive skill for his size and should also be able to hold up defensively in drop coverage,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo recently wrote. “The functionality he offers on both ends should allow him to plug into a rotation next season.”

At 22 years old, Veesaar projects as a prospect capable of contributing early in his NBA career while still offering meaningful long-term upside as a late first-round selection.

For now, much of the attention in Boston will remain focused on the possibility of an Antetokounmpo blockbuster.

If the Boston Celtics ultimately pull off a franchise-altering move, the No. 27 pick could become part of a much larger package. If not, prospects such as Veesaar may quickly move to the forefront of the organization’s draft plans.