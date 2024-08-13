NBA Champ Has High Praise for Boston Celtics’ ‘Forrest Gump’

The Boston Celtics had a dream season, capturing their NBA-best 18th championship after making quick work of the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals. For three Celtics players, the year only got better after Team USA won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White all played for the Olympic men’s basketball team that defeated France 98-87 in the gold-medal game. While Tatum made headlines for a couple of DNP in the Games, White drew high praise from former point guard Avery Johnson, a 16-year NBA veteran who earned a championship during his days as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

Avery Johnson Says Celtics Guard Derrick White Is Always in the Right Place

Derrick White has been sensational for team USA! Always in the right place at the right time—steals, blocks, and perfect passes. His impact is undeniable: +18 in just 17 minutes! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B20fPVtL2A — Avery Johnson (@CoachAvery6) August 7, 2024

Tatum is widely considered the star of the Celtics. Holiday and White, however, were two key pieces that helped the Celtics win their first championship since 2008. Without those two unselfish stars, Boston might still be seeking Banner 18.

Jaylen Brown was passed over by the selection committee for Team USA in 2024, but Holiday and White represented Boston. Neither Holiday nor White put up the numbers like Tatum and Brown, but they make their impact in several other ways. Johnson took a closer look at White and had nothing but praise for the Boston guard.

“Red, Derrick White, and blue,” Johnson said during an interview he posted on X. “The guy is sensational. I heard the play-by-play announcer describe him as Forrest Gump because he’s always running. He’s always in the right place at the right time.

“Points, steals, a blocked shot, a key pass at the appropriate time. He was a plus-18 in 17 minutes. When he’s an asset like he is and not a liability, you always have to find a spot for red, Derrick White, and blue.”

In the caption of his post on X, Johnson said White’s impact is undeniable.

While Tatum might be the star, Johnson labeled White as “clutch.”

“When a player’s this clutch, you find a spot for them, no questions asked,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson Also Called Kerr Not Playing Tatum ‘a Big Miss’

My old teammate Steve Kerr from the 1999 championship Spurs team has a tough job coaching the Olympic team. With so much talent, it’s challenging to get everyone on the court. But not having Jayson Tatum play was a big miss—he needed to be out there, even if just for 12 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Bn5BvDHXK7 — Avery Johnson (@CoachAvery6) August 7, 2024

Johnson played for six teams during his 16 NBA seasons. Ten of those seasons came with the Spurs, and he won a title with San Antonio during the 1998-99 season. He was also a head coach in the league for seven seasons.

Johnson was teammates with Kerr on that Spurs championship team in 1999. He said Kerr’s handling of Tatum, who was a DNP in two Olympic contests, was “a big miss.”

“My old teammate Steve Kerr from the 1999 championship Spurs team has a tough job coaching the Olympic team,” he wrote on X. With so much talent, it’s challenging to get everyone on the court. But not having Jayson Tatum play was a big miss—he needed to be out there, even if just for 12 minutes.”

Johnson did say Kerr had a tough job, coaching a team of 12 superstars.

“I never coached an Olympic team,” Johnson admitted. “I had the fortune of coaching the 2006 NBA All-Star Team, which had 12 all-stars, all guys capable of starting or playing significant minutes. I had to divide the minutes, but we didn’t have a gold medal at stake. Steve’s got a tough job.

“The only thing I’d say is the one mistake he made is you can’t allow Jayson Tatum to not play in the game. He’s got to be able to participate, even if it’s 12 minutes. I understand the changing of lineups.

“I can understand Tyrese Haliburton not playing in the game, but not Jayson Tatum. Overall, I think Steve has done a terrific job. It’s a hard job.”