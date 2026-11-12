Celtics Star Highlights ‘Privilege’ of Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics, coming off an emotional high on Tuesday with their first game against longtime teammate Jaylen Brown in Philadelphia, had the difficult task of take a trip north to Toronto thereafter to face a Raptors team that was angry after coming off a home loss its last time out. The difficulty of the Celtics’ predicament showed, when the Raptors got out to a 22-point lead and it looked as though it would just not be the night for Jayson Tatum–he was just 6-for-21 from the field for 24 points–and company, who were playing without No. 2 option Paul George because of back-to-back rest.

But Tatum, after sitting out for half the fourth quarter, came through when the team needed him down the stretch, scoring five points, making a big jumper to give the Celtics the lead and again making the free throws that put Boston up for good in the 98-93 come-from-behind win.

Celtics G Derrick White: Playing With Jayson Tatum a ‘Privilege’

Tatum had his struggles, but he came through for the Celtics, who have now won five straight and 10 of their last 11.

After the game, Celtics star guard Derrick White gushed about Tatum’s ability to make winning plays down the stretch despite a tough night. Tatum is now fourth in the NBA in clutch scoring (games within four points with five minutes to play) at 5.2 points, and is shooting 56.3% in those situations.

“I mean he’s special. He can just kind of control the game in a lot of different ways and whether he’s making shots, missing shots, he just kind of impacts the game in so many different ways. So, It’s always a privilege to be on his team, whether he has it going, doesn’t have it going. He just impacts winning in a lot of different ways, and does a little bit of everything.

The Celtics will get a break from here, as they are off until Sunday when they play the Mavericks at TD Garden at 6 p.m. ET.