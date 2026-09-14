Celtics’ Hugo Gonzalez Breaks Silence on Summer Trade Rumors

Hugo Gonzalez found himself in the middle of trade speculation this offseason, and he addressed it head-on this weekend. The Boston Celtics forward spoke openly with CLNS Media about the rumors that surrounded him over the summer, offering a mature perspective for a 20-year-old.

Gonzalez Addresses Trade Speculation Directly

Gonzalez made clear he understands the business side of the league and doesn’t let outside noise affect his approach.

“It’s part of the business…you can’t control it…they know that I’m gonna have the confidence to win and the courage to be 100% working hard every day,” Gonzalez said, per CLNS Media.

He also spoke about how much he’s come to love Boston, calling it one of his favorite places. That sentiment matters given how close he came to being dealt. Gonzalez was central to trade discussions this summer connected to Giannis Antetokounmpo, whom the Celtics pursued from the Milwaukee Bucks before he ultimately landed with the Miami Heat. Reports at the time indicated Boston was unwilling to include Gonzalez, the team’s first-round pick out of Spain in the 2025 draft, in any package.

Gonzalez’s Growing Role With the Celtics

Gonzalez appeared in 74 games last season for a Celtics team that finished 56-26 before losing in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers. His scoring average sat modest at 3.9 points per game. But he flashed real ability getting to the basket, creating off the dribble, and shooting 36 percent from three.

With Jaylen Brown no longer on the roster, Gonzalez is set for a significantly expanded role this season. It’s one he appears ready to grow into. He led Boston’s Summer League team in Las Vegas. He also elevated his game for the Spanish national team during FIBA World Cup qualifying.

At 6-foot-6, Gonzalez projects as a natural fit in Boston’s small-ball lineups alongside Payton Pritchard, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum. He could also serve as a direct substitute for both Tatum and Paul George. George figures to have inconsistent availability as he works to stay healthy this season.

Final Word for the Celtics

Gonzalez’s response to the trade rumors reflects the same maturity he’s shown developing on the court. Boston clearly valued him enough to keep him out of a deal for a top-five talent. Now he gets the chance to prove why.

With an expanded role waiting and a strong offseason behind him, Gonzalez looks ready to take the next step for a Celtics team still figuring out its identity post-Brown.