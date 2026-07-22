Celtics’ Hugo Gonzalez Makes Statement After Giannis Trade Talks

The Boston Celtics wrapped up their Summer League slate at 3-2 following a tough loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, closing out their portion of the Las Vegas schedule before a long stretch without game action until October. But the most important development to come out of Las Vegas wasn’t the record. It was what Hugo Gonzalez showed while he was out there.

Gonzalez, the 28th overall pick in last year’s draft, started slowly across his Summer League appearances before delivering a performance that made clear why Boston has been reluctant to move him in trade talks.

Gonzalez Breaks Out Against the Kings

Gonzalez saved his best outing for a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, scoring 24 points to help lead Boston to an 82-76 win. He added 10 rebounds, five assists, and a steal, shooting 8-of-18 from the field, though he struggled from three-point range, connecting on just 3-of-9 attempts.

Across his three Summer League appearances, Gonzalez averaged better than 18 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. The sample size is small, but the production stands out for a 20-year-old still working his way into a bigger role.

Amile Jefferson, the Celtics’ Summer League head coach, praised Gonzalez’s versatility heading into the rest of the offseason.

“He’s a pro,” coach Amile Jefferson said to CLNS Media via Celtics Blog, “and I think he’s actually just a bigger guy. You saw it last season, putting him on team’s five, play him one through five, just whoever the best player is, because he can not only be physical, but he’s very mobile.”

Jefferson pointed to Gonzalez’s ability to play across multiple positions last season, noting that his combination of physicality and mobility allows him to match up against a team’s best player regardless of size. He also credited Gonzalez’s energy and intensity as qualities that translate directly into winning basketball.

A Full Offseason of Development

Gonzalez’s rookie season was limited, appearing in 74 games while starting just three, and averaging 3.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. He didn’t get much of a break after the season ended, suiting up for the Spanish national team during FIBA qualifying play before heading into Summer League action.

That continuous workload appears to have paid off. Jefferson noted improvement across every part of Gonzalez’s game, both on the court and physically, crediting an offseason where the 20-year-old clearly put in the work.

Why Boston Wouldn’t Trade Him

Gonzalez’s value became clear earlier this offseason when reports indicated he was one of the reasons a proposed trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo fell apart. Boston reportedly refused to include Gonzalez or Baylor Scheierman in trade talks, and Antetokounmpo ultimately landed with the Miami Heat instead.

That decision looks more significant now with Boston’s roster shifting. Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, opening up minutes that Gonzalez appears well-positioned to absorb heading into a season built around a fully healthy Jayson Tatum.

What It Means for the Celtics

Boston is coming off a 56-26 season that ended with the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but this year’s roster will look different without Brown in the mix. At 6-foot-6 with the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, Gonzalez represents one of the clearer paths toward replacing some of that lost production internally.

Final Word for the Celtics

Hugo Gonzalez didn’t dominate every game in Las Vegas, but he delivered exactly the kind of performance Boston needed to see when it mattered most. Combined with the front office’s decision to protect him in trade talks, the picture is becoming clear.

Boston believes in what he can become. Now it’s on Gonzalez to prove that belief translates into a real regular season role.