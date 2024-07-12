Insider Cites 3 Ex-Celtics as ‘Must Monitor’ Trade Candidates

A few former Boston Celtics are available on the trade market. In a July 11 story, NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed that a few Celtics alumni have been put on the market by their current teams.

“Toronto‘s Bruce Brown. Portland‘s Robert Williams. Washington‘s unsigned free agent (and thus a prime sign-and-trade target) Tyus Jones and newly acquired Malcolm Brogdon. The Brooklyn trio of Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dennis Schröder..all of the players above continue to rank as must-monitor candidates to be dealt between now and next season’s Feb. 6 trade deadline.”

All three of these players played both played for the Celtics and with each other as teammates. Not only that, but the Celtics trading one led to another being traded to them. The Celtics signed Schroder in 2021 but traded him mid-season. Trading Schroder led to the Brogdon trade by proxy. The Celtics then traded Williams and Brogdon for Jrue Holiday.

All three of them play for teams that have little use for them since they will likely embrace a rebuild. A trade back to the Celtics isn’t likely, knowing their current cap situation. However, one or all of them could join one of their rivals.

Malcolm Brogdon Likely Won’t Be Traded: Report

The Wizards are currently one of the worst NBA teams. Hence, it doesn’t make much sense for them to keep Brogdon after they acquired him from Portland. Though trading him makes sense, The Athletic’s Josh Robbins reported that he’ll start the season a Wizard.

“Malcolm Brogdon is highly likely to begin the regular season with the Wizards,” Robbins wrote in a July 6 story. “All that talk about Washington intending to immediately re-route Brogdon after Deni Avdija’s trade to Portland was premature. Brogdon can still play effectively, and he did a good job last season as a mentor to the Trail Blazers’ youngsters. Wizards executives see a benefit to having him on the roster.”

Robbins added that even though Brogdon will begin the season in Washington, it may not stay the way.

“He could be dealt elsewhere before the February trade deadline. As long as he remains healthy, he should draw interest in a trade because he’s entering the final year of his contract and because contending teams might need guard help by that time.”

Playing for the Wizards will mark the third straight season where Brogdon has played for a different team.

Ex-Celtic May Join Brogdon on Wizards

Stein added that another former Celtic might join Brogdon in Washington. In that same story, he revealed that the Wizards want to add Evan Fournier.

“League sources say Washington has expressed interest in signing free agent guard Evan Fournier,” Stein wrote. “The French veteran, 31, would naturally hold appeal for the Wizards as a potential mentor to countrymen (and recent Wiz lottery draftees) Bilal Coulibaly and Alexandre Sarr.”

Fournier played for the Celtics in 2021, though he left the following offseason. Coincidentally, he and Schroder got into a fight during the 2024 Olympics.

Play

It’s very possible that quite a few former Celtics could be on the move over the next several months.