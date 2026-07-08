Insider Divulges Deterioration of Relationship Between Celtics Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics made the choice to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade that shocked the NBA. The return that Boston got was not what anyone expected. They ended up getting two first-round picks and Paul George in return.

With Brown now in Philly, the relationship between Brown and Jayson Tatum has been under a microscope. They played well together on the court, winning a championship in 2024. However, things behind the scenes were not all that they seemed, according to one NBA insider.

It seems that is why this trade was truly executed.

Insider Claims Celtics Stars had a ‘Nonexistent’ Relationship

While appearing on Straight Shooter, ESPN insider Shams Charania divulged that the two stars did not have a relationship off the court. It had deteriorated to the point that a move had to be made.

“On the court, they were great. But over the last year or so, that personal relationship, it was as close to nonexistent as you could have. But on the court, they were amazing, hard-working professionals together.”

It seems that the trade was made because these two stars didn’t like each other anymore. Tatum’s injury may have played a part in this, as that timeline would line up. Brown became the primary option in Boston, and Tatum was trying to return from a horrific injury.

Charania did not go into any further detail than that, but it’s pretty clear that he knows what was going on. Boston decided to side with Tatum, and now Brown is playing for the Sixers. Tatum will now be the only star player that the Celtics have on their roster.

While this trade isn’t what Celtics fans had in mind, it might end up working out in the future. It does give them more flexibility over the roster, as George’s contract ends before Brown’s does. However, it’s a move that clearly reduces their chances of winning a title next season.

Boston Will be Judged on This Trade for Years to Come

This trade will be judged by which picks the Celtics end up getting from Philly, and who they take. It will also be judged on how well Brown plays in Philly. Last season, the Celtics had the second-best offense in the league with Brown leading the way.

It’s unlikely that George will end up being a key player for the team next season, although he did play well at the end of the year. His availability has been a big issue for the last few years, as he has had injury problems, as well as the fact that he served a 25-game suspension for violating the PED policy.

Tatum is still the top option, though George will be the second or third-best player on the roster heading into next season. Winning a championship is going to be much harder without Brown.