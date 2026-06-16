Insider Reveals Two Big Issues Holding Celtics Back from a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Boston Celtics are one of the teams that are in pursuit of a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Antetokounmpo’s time with the Bucks seems to be finally over. Boston is one of the teams that Antetokounmpo would sign an extension with.

Of course, Boston isn’t the only team pursuing Antetokounmpo. They are also not the only team he would be willing to go to. Miami is the other major team in contention to land him. Still, Boston has more intriguing assets to Milwaukee if they are willing to do a deal.

An NBA insider reveals the two biggest issues that are holding the Celtics back from going all-in on a trade for Antetokounmpo.

Insider Reveals Celtics’ Two Biggest Issues With a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there are two issues that are holding Boston back from executing an Antetokounmpo trade. The first issue is that it would break up the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as Brown would likely need to be in the trade.

Brown had his best season in his career this year, being named a second-team All-NBA performer. However, the Celtics have proven that that duo is capable of winning a title. They did so in 2024 when they took care of the Mavericks in the Finals.

The second issue is that they would have to change the way they play. No team launched more 3s this season than the Celtics, as they shot over 46 per game. That’s eight more than the second-place team in the NBA. Adding Antetokounmpo would make them reconsider that approach.

Brad Stevens seemed less than thrilled by their style of play this season. He seemed to indicate during his end-of-the-year press conference that the team needs to get more shots in the paint. Adding Antetokounmpo would help them do that, but he is not an outside shooter.

Boston Has to Make a Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo Soon

The deadline to make a trade for Antetokounmpo is nearing. The Bucks want to move him before the NBA Draft, and that is next week. That means they are running out of time to either find another team to make a trade work or move on. Another team could swoop in and steal him, too.

If the Celtics do not make a move to trade for Antetokounmpo, it’s unlikely they will make a different big trade. At that point, they would likely work on the margins of the roster and try to build further around Tatum and Brown. It’s unlikely they would get involved in another trade for a star.

Boston is a really good team already. They are not going to do anything drastic unless they are prepared to get a superstar player. Antetokounmpo is the only player who fits that bill at this moment in time.