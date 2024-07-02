Insider Reveals Where Oshae Brissett Stands on Possible Celtics Return

The Boston Celtics have brought back almost everyone from their title team in 2024. Among the very few players who have re-signed with the team is Oshae Brissett, who the Celtics want to bring back. The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported the latest on how mutual the interest is.

While confirming the details of Xavier Tillman‘s new contract with the Celtics via his X account, Himmelsabch revealed where the Celtics stand with Brissett.

“Xavier Tillman’s 2-year deal is fully guaranteed, I’m told. Also, sources say Oshae Brissett is still hoping to find a team that can offer more playing time, but the door is not fully closed on a Boston return,” Himmelsbach wrote.

Brissett was well-liked by his Celtics teammates, but his desire for more playing time makes sense. During the Celtics’ run, he appeared in 55 regular-season games and 10 playoff games. Even at that, he played an average of 11.5 minutes a game. His appearances and minutes dropped off from his last season with the Indiana Pacers.

In Indiana, Brissett played in 65 regular season games while averaging 16.7 minutes a game.

Oshae Brissett Hinted at Staying With Celtics in Vlog

After beating the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics held their championship parade. Brissett had a Vlog on YouTube documenting his time with the Celtics. In his Vlog, where he documented the parade, Brissett hinted at his desire to stay with the Celtics.

“I told them, ‘Bro, when we win next year, I’m petitioning to go around twice,” Brissett said, per Noa Dalzell’s X account. “It was great, do not get me wrong, but one time was not enough. We need to go around twice. Probably even three times. We should have been around there all damn day. Boston, I love you. I really do with my whole heart.”

Brissett hinted at it again during that same Vlog, making it sound like he will return to Boston.

“Next year, we do it again. It’s going to be the same time of vibe. My birthday. My birthday’s the same day every year.”

Brissett has also liked comments begging for his return, as Dalzell aggregated via her X account.

Brissett may very well leave for a team that will give him more playing time. Nonetheless, Boston clearly left an impression on him during his first season with the Celtics.

Celtics May Leave Last Roster Spot Open: Report

Because the Celtics may try to avoid as many of the luxury tax penalties as possible, they may leave their 15th spot open to start the season. MassLive’s Brian Robb revealed that much while talking about their current roster situation.

“The Celtics currently have one open roster spots on the 15-man roster but there is a decent chance according to a league source that Boston keeps that spot open to lessen the luxury tax penalties to start the year,” Robb wrote in a July 2 story.

If that is the case, Brissett won’t return to the Celtics. Re-signing Tillman, Luke Kornet, and Neemias Queta and drafting Baylor Scheierman takes up most of their roster space. If Brissett returns, it’s likely that he will play the same spot minutes he did during the 2023-24 season.