Celtics’ Oshae Brissett Hints at Future Plans With Team

After helping the Boston Celtics win their 18th title as a franchise, Oshae Brissett will be a free agent in 2024. However, he may have just revealed that he intends to stay for the 2024-25 season.

On June 26, Brissett posted a Vlog detailing his experience in Boston after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks. While talking about parading on the duck boats, he not only stated his belief that the Celtics could repeat but also implied his plans to stay.

“I told them, ‘Bro, when we win next year, I’m petitioning to go around twice,” Brissett said. “It was great, do not get me wrong, but one time was not enough. We need to go around twice. Probably even three times. We should have been around there all damn day. Boston, I love you. I really do with my whole heart.”

Oshae Brissett loved the parade so much so that he felt going through once wasn’t enough: “When we win next year, I’m petitioning to go around twice.” pic.twitter.com/3nJW7marrH — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) June 26, 2024

This was not the only time in that Vlog that he insinuated that he might stay with the Celtics.

“Next year, we do it again. It’s going to be the same time of vibe. My birthday. My birthday’s the same day every year.”

He opted out of his player option, but Oshae Brissett’s vlog does insinuate he plans on returning to Boston. Could just be caught up in the moment but: “Next year, we do it again, it’s going to be the same time of vibe. My birthday. My birthday’s the same day every year.” pic.twitter.com/BzqtnGUQbI — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) June 26, 2024

If that’s not enough, CelticsBlog’s Noa Dalzell shared a screenshot of DM where a fan pointed out that Brissett liked his comment asking him to stay in Boston.

Can’t even count how many fans have DM’d me about Oshae Brissett re-signing, down to breaking down which comments he’s liking lol Regardless of whether or not he comes back, it’s obvious @Obrissy captured the hearts of Celtics fans this season pic.twitter.com/Bqmgn6bpG7 — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) June 26, 2024

Brissett has not admitted anything publicly, but he has given strong hints that he intends to stay a Celtic.

Oshae Brissett Opted Out of Contract With Celtics

Shortly after the Celtics won the title, Spotrac’s Keith Smith reported via his X account that Brissett had opted out of his contract with the Celtics.

Oshae Brissett is declining his $2.5M player option with the Boston Celtics for the 2024-25 season, a league source told @spotrac. Brissett will now be an unrestricted free agent this summer. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 23, 2024

It’s possible that opting out of the contract is merely a formality on Brissett’s end. He may already have an agreement with the Celtics in place. Because free agency has not started yet, all Brissett may have to do is sign on the dotted line.

However, Brissett filmed all of his celebrating before he made his decision. It’s possible that he has interest in returning to Boston but wants to weigh his options first before he makes his decision.

Brissett did not have a particularly big role with the Celtics during the 2023-24 season. He appeared in 55 regular season games, which is fewer than the games he played for the Indiana Pacers. In Boston, Brissett made the playoffs for the first time in his career, although he only played 10 of 19 playoff games.

Oshae Brissett Not Only Celtics Who’s Hinted at Return

Brissett has given multiple hints that he plans to stay in Boston, and he’s not the only one. Xavier Tillman also hinted that he may stay with the Celtics during their parade.

While talking with WBZ’s Dan Roche, Tillman implied that he might stick around with Boston. When Roche asked him how badly he wants to win another title, Tillman replied, “Very badly.” He also described the parade as one of the “top-five experiences of my life.”

Tillman will also be an unrestricted free agent during the 2024 NBA Offseason. The Celtics will have his bird rights, meaning they can offer him more than a veteran’s minimum contract. Keeping Tillman and Brissett will help the Celtics’ depth.