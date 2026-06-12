NBA Insider Drops Significant Update on Celtics’ Giannis Pursuit Involving Jaylen Brown

News surrounding the Boston Celtics‘ potential pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo is starting to heat up.

According to Miami Heat insider Ira Winderman, the Milwaukee Bucks have begun actively seeking out a third team that would be willing to take on Jaylen Brown in a three-team deal.

“I think Boston not only is back in it, but I think Milwaukee right now is simply trying to find a third team for Jaylen Brown,” Winderman said during a recent appearance on the ‘Joe Rose Show.’ “They don’t want a mid-career player if they’re trading Giannis. So from what I’ve heard, they are looking at Jalen Brown in terms of flipping him to another team. I’ve been told… possibly Atlanta.”

Winderman continued.

“I’ve been told possibly New Orleans, who have young players. Could be as simple as Jonathan Kuminga and a boatload of picks between Boston and Atlanta. If he goes to Atlanta, New orleans, we know as Herb Jones has young players so yeah, that’s very real and a matter of fact.”

Brown is arguably the best trade asset the Bucks could get in return for Giannis. Multiple teams around the NBA would be willing to part with a significant amount of assets to acquire Brown. As such, the Celtics may emerge as the team in the driving seat during a potential bidding war for the two-time MVP.

Celtics Would Need Third Team In Giannis Deal

During a recent appearance on “Wisconsin Sports Radio Network,” cap expert Keith Smith detailed why Boston would need to loop in a third team in order to acquire Giannis from Milwaukee.

“It’s always seemed unlikely that Boston and Milwaukee, as direct trade partners, were probably not going to be the way this would go down,” Smith said. “It doesn’t make sense for the Bucks to take back Jaylen Brown. That’s the only real deal structure that works for the Celtics. There are other ways they could get to the matching salary, but then you’re talking about having a team of Giannis, Tatum, and Brown, me, and you. That’s where we’re at. You’re just not going to have any depth.”

Smith continued.

“… I think that’s where a third team like Portland comes in. Portland gets Brown, helps them in their climb up to Western Conference standings. They route the young players and draft picks to Milwaukee, including some of the Bucks’ own picks. And then that’s how Giannis lands in Boston. That’s the way it would go down.”

Celtics Would Need Giannis To Sign Extension

Any move for Giannis would hinge on whether he’s willing to sign a contract extension. The veteran forward has two years left on his current three-year $175 million contract. However, the final season is a player option. Therefore, Giannis could opt out and hit free agency next summer.

As such, agreeing to an extension would be a prerequisite of getting a trade over the line. According to Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic, should Giannis agree to an extension with the Celtics, they would instantly be in the driving seat of trade talks.

“If Antetokounmpo would be willing to sign the four-year, $275 million extension in Boston, as league sources indicated would be the case, the Celtics pose a serious threat to the Heat’s pursuit,” Amick and Nehm reported.

It’s quickly looking like Giannis to Boston could be more than just speculation among fans. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA. As such, all we can do is sit back and continue to see how things play out.