Insider Gives Sobering Thought on Jaylen Brown’s Future With the Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been in hot pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. Almost right after Boston fell to the 76ers in the playoffs, they started considering making changes to the roster. They did that, and Antetokounmpo is going to be traded soon.

If the Celtics do land him in a trade, Boston is going to have to give up Jaylen Brown to the Bucks in that trade. However, he has to be part of that trade in order for Milwaukee to consider a deal with them. However, it is becoming clear that Brown might be gone if Antetokounmpo doesn’t end up in Boston, anyway.

One insider claims that there is a great chance that Boston moves Brown, even if it’s not for Antetokounmpo.

Insider Claims Jaylen Brown Could be Gone This Offseason

While speaking on Get Up, insider Brian Windhorst asserted that Brown could be traded this summer, even if it’s not for Antetokounmpo.

“And I am now speculating that if Jaylen Brown doesn’t get traded for Giannis, they may trade him somewhere else. That is one of the things that has emerged.”

Windhorst preceded that thought by saying that the Celtics don’t believe that they are better than the Knicks or the Pacers next year. That’s their thoughts if they don’t end up landing Antetokounmpo in a trade and keep Brown with the current roster.

Brown had his best season as a professional this past year. He was named second-team All-NBA after being the top option for most of the season. He finished the year averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. All of those are career-highs for Brown.

Brown made comments on Twitch after being eliminated that he enjoyed being the top option for the team without Jayson Tatum healthy. It seems those comments have made it very clear that Boston needs to trade him, which could be the direction this goes.

Boston Could Trade Jaylen Brown For Someone Other Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

If Milwaukee doesn’t end up with Brown, the Celtics could deal him elsewhere. Several other teams would be very interested in trading for Brown, coming off the season he just had. However, none of them would give the return that Antetokounmpo would.

The Celtics have proven that they can win a title with Tatum and Brown on the same team. Trading Brown would also have some positive tax implications for the team, as Brown has an enormous contract. Brown seems to be coming around to having his own team, as well.

It’s unclear when a potential trade for Brown would occur before or after the Draft. With the Draft coming up on Tuesday, that would be a pretty rushed timeline. It seems to be a two-team race between the Celtics and the Heat to see who can end up landing Antetokounmpo.