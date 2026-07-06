Insider Explains why Teams Didn’t Offer the Celtics More for Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics made the shocking decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the 76ers for Paul George and draft picks. It was a surprisingly low return for a player who helped lead them to one of the best offenses in the NBA this past year.

Brown is coming off arguably his best season. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. All were career highs. He was the top option for Boston with Jayson Tatum out for most of the season. Yet, teams were afraid to offer more for him.

An insider explained why some of the scouts and GMs around the league were afraid to do that.

Insider Claims Celtics’ Behavior Lessened Jaylen Brown’s Trade Value

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, teams were scared off by Boston making someone who is seemingly in their prime so available.

“Several scouts and executives said potential trade partners were also concerned about the reasons the Celtics might be so motivated to move Brown in the middle of his prime. The common perception is that Brown’s unapologetically strong personality, outspokenness, and reluctance to adapt his style of play factored into the Celtics’ front office’s decision that he needed to be traded now. That prompted worries about how Brown would fit with other teams with established stars,” MacMahon wrote.

The Celtics ended up breaking up a duo that won a title. Brown will now play for a division rival, which was inconceivable a few months ago. The Sixers beat the Celtics in seven games in the first round after Boston blew a 3-1 lead. Yet, Boston decided to send Brown to Philly.

MacMahon made it clear that other teams were scared by the fact that Boston was so willing to take calls and field offers. However, the Celtics have decided to move on and start a new era, no matter what the return was. If the first-round picks are good in this trade, Boston will feel much better.

Boston is Taking a Step Back Next Year With this Trade

With the moves they have made this offseason, the Celtics will be taking a step back next season. George is an older player with more injury history than Brown. The only positive note for taking him back is that his contract goes for just one more year.

It seems like Boston is willing to take a brief step back in order to maintain future flexibility. The Celtics are looking to keep Tatum as the undisputed best player on the roster and to build around him for the next half-decade or so. They are moving in a new direction.

The Celtics are hoping to add some more players this offseason, although their way to do so is limited. It’s not out of the question for Boston to make another fairly large trade this summer.