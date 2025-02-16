James Harden Names 2 Celtics Stars That Can ‘Carry’ NBA

Multiple NBA stars are in the final chapter of their careers. James Harden, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green are all 35 or older. As such, a new wave of superstars is climbing the ranks.

The Boston Celtics are fortunate enough to have two of those future stars on their roster. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are among the best forwards in the NBA. Furthermore, Tatum is a perennial MVP candidate and likely will be for the next five or more years.

During a recent All-Star news conference, Harden was asked to name some of the future faces of the NBA. While listing the best young players in the league, he ensured to cite the Celtics duo as players who can dominate the league for years to come.

“You’ve got somebody like Wemby (Victor Wembanyama). You’ve got Shai, who’s probably going to be MVP. You’ve got Anthony Edwards,” Harden said. “You’ve got Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. There are a lot of guys that can carry this league, obviously Luka (Doncic) because it is the best sport in the world.”

Both Tatum and Brown have proven themselves at the highest levels. They won the 2024 NBA Championship together. If they continue to win at a high rate, and the Celtics remain competitive, both have a chance to be discussed among the next faces of the NBA.

Jaylen Brown Clarifies His Captaincy Comments

Brown recently explained why he views himself as a leader in the Celtics locker room. The four-time All-Star called himself a captain, a statement that initially raised some eyebrows among the fanbase.

“One, I’m the longest-tenured Celtic. I’ve been here the longest, so even though we don’t necessarily have it written down, the team moves to the things me and Jayson do,” Brown told CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. “I feel like my team relies on me to be the leader, the vocal leader. I’ve taken that role, and defensively, being the head of the snake, taking on those matchups, my team feeds off that.”

It’s unlikely that anyone within the Celtics organization takes issue with Brown calling himself a captain. He has earned the right to lead the team, and his performances will undoubtedly help Boston contend for another championship this season.

Brad Stevens Unlikely to Leave Celtics

Brad Stevens directly addressed the recurring Indiana University rumors. He told Jeff Goodman of ‘The Field of 68’ that he plans to stay with the Boston Celtics as their President of Basketball Operations. Indiana University has frequently pursued Stevens for its head coaching position. Still, he continues to remain committed to his front-office role.

“BREAKING: Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told

@TheFieldOf68 that he is not a candidate for the Indiana University job,” Goodman reported. “‘I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day.’”

Stevens’ tenure with the Celtics has produced great success, both when he led the team as head coach and now in the front office. Fans will undoubtedly celebrate his commitment to stay with the franchise for years to come. Stevens’ ongoing presence could help drive another championship run in the near future.