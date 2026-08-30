Jaylen Brown Delivers Emotional Message in Boston Return After Shocking Celtics Trade

Jaylen Brown returned to Boston on Sunday for the first time since the Celtics traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers. He arrived without a green uniform, but the bond he spent a decade building with the city remained unmistakable.

Brown addressed a large crowd during the “741 Frequency Fest: A Love Letter to Boston Block Party” at Boston Common, an event he organized as a farewell and thank-you to the community.

Fans responded by raising a replica of the Larry O’Brien Trophy above the crowd—a reminder of the championship Brown helped bring back to Boston in 2024.

When Brown took the microphone, the five-time All-Star struggled to collect his thoughts.

“Listen, I’m at a loss for words,” Brown said. “When I got to the city, I said I’m going to go to war for this city.”

Brown thanked the people who supported his community work, motivated him and remained behind him during difficult stretches of his career. He then delivered a direct message to the city he called home for 10 seasons.

“I just want to say thank you to Boston,” Brown said. “Thank you to the city.”

Jaylen Brown Receives Emotional Farewell

The free, all-ages event ran from 2 to 7 p.m. near the Charles Street entrance of Boston Common. It featured music, carnival games, giveaways, back-to-school activities, special performances and merchandise from Brown’s 741 brand.

The celebration became more than a promotional appearance. It gave Brown and Boston an opportunity to say goodbye on their own terms.

“I’m seeing all these people out here, and honestly, I love each and every one of y’all,” Brown told the crowd. “I appreciate y’all for coming.”

Brown’s public gratitude carried additional weight because of how abruptly his Celtics career ended.

Boston traded Brown to Philadelphia in July for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round selections. The transaction separated Brown from Jayson Tatum after nine seasons together and sent a franchise cornerstone to one of the Celtics’ oldest rivals.

The decision reportedly caught Brown off guard. During his introductory news conference in Philadelphia, he acknowledged throwing his phone across the room after learning about the trade.

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Brown also made clear that leaving Boston was not his choice. He spent approximately one-third of his life in the city and said he would have preferred to remain a Celtic.

The block party allowed him to separate his feelings about the organization’s decision from his relationship with the people of Boston.

Brown’s Celtics Legacy Extends Beyond Championship

The Celtics selected Brown with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He arrived as a 19-year-old prospect facing skepticism about his shooting, ballhandling and readiness to contribute to a contender.

He left as an NBA champion, Finals MVP and five-time All-Star.

During Brown’s 10 seasons, Boston recorded more combined regular-season and playoff victories than any other NBA franchise. He helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals seven times and the NBA Finals twice.

The defining moment came in 2024, when Brown won Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP as the Celtics captured their 18th championship.

His impact also reached beyond TD Garden.

Brown invested heavily in Boston’s underserved communities, launched initiatives addressing education and economic inequality and used his platform to challenge the city to confront its racial history. His Bridge Program helped connect Black and Latino students with opportunities in science, technology and entrepreneurship.

That history explains why Sunday’s gathering felt less like a conventional farewell and more like the closing of a shared chapter.

Brown will return to TD Garden next season wearing a 76ers uniform. Philadelphia has surrounded him with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, creating a roster capable of challenging Boston in the Eastern Conference.

That reunion will carry all the tension expected when a Finals MVP faces the franchise that traded him.

Sunday carried something different.

There was no bitterness in Brown’s message and no attempt to litigate how the Celtics handled his departure. Standing before the people who watched him grow from a teenager into a champion, Brown chose gratitude.

The Celtics ended his Boston career with a trade. Brown ended his farewell with love.