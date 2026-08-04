Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear After Blockbuster Celtics Trade

The Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that reshaped both rosters significantly. Paul George and four draft picks came back to Boston. Brown’s nine-year run with the franchise was over.

On Monday night, Brown went live on Twitch and spoke publicly about the trade for the first time at length. He put on his new Sixers jersey during the stream, the first time he has worn another team’s uniform in his career.

“It honestly feels weird,” Brown said. “But it looks fire.”

The tone was light. What came next was not.

Brown Sends a Message

Brown said he feels more motivated to win than at any point in his career. The reason was personal.

“I’m more inspired to win than anything,” Brown said. “Cause I felt like I’ve been a little bit disrespected in this process, for whatever reason, from people that I thought valued me and everything that I brought to the team and the city.

“I found out quickly that may or may not be the case, so I want to win more than anything.”

Brown did not name anyone specifically. But the words carried weight. A former Finals MVP who led Boston in scoring last season while Jayson Tatum missed most of the year recovering from an Achilles rupture, expressing that he felt undervalued by people he trusted.

The statement lingered. Brown moved on. The message did not.

What Tatum Has Said Since the Trade

Tatum has addressed Brown’s departure on multiple occasions since it happened. At the ESPY Awards in mid-July, he called the situation “weird.”

“You play on a team with a guy for nine years,” Tatum said. “I was fortunate enough to go to the finals with him twice, and win a championship, and push each other to be the players that we are today.”

He also posted an Instagram farewell calling Brown someone he had “nothing but love and respect” for and wishing him well in the next chapter.

More recently, Tatum made comments at his youth basketball camp in St. Louis that drew wider attention. “Being around somebody that feels like they know it all, I don’t wanna be around that person,” Tatum said. He did not mention Brown by name, but fans were quick to speculate.

Brown Looks Ahead to Philadelphia

Brown’s stream was not entirely about looking back. He spoke at length about joining LeBron James in Philadelphia.

“What an opportunity that is,” Brown said. “My favorite thing to do is to learn. So to have the opportunity to learn from one of, if not the greatest player of all time.”

Brown also shared that he dropped seven pounds over the summer to prepare for playing alongside Maxey, Edgecombe, and James in a faster system. He said the results are already showing in how he feels physically.

The 76ers are scheduled to formally welcome Brown at a press event on Thursday.

Final Word for the Celtics

Jaylen Brown wore a Celtics jersey for nine years. He won a championship. He earned Finals MVP. He carried the team when Tatum could not play.

Now he is in Philadelphia, saying he felt disrespected by people he trusted. The words were measured. The meaning was clear.

Brown is motivated. The Celtics will see it firsthand when the schedule brings him back to Boston.