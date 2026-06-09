Boston Celtics Star Roasts Donald Trump After NBA Finals Appearance

Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden was always going to be a spectacle. The New York Knicks hosting their first home Finals game in 27 years. A sold-out arena. Celebrities courtside. The kind of atmosphere that makes the NBA Finals feel like the biggest stage in sports.

Then Donald Trump showed up, and the night became something else entirely.

The president attended alongside Knicks owner James Dolan, becoming the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game. The security restrictions that came with his appearance shut down streets around Madison Square Garden for hours, frustrating fans who faced long queues and airport-style checkpoints just to get inside. When Trump appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem, the crowd let him know how they felt.

The reaction inside the arena was loud. The reaction outside it kept coming.

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Weighs In

Jaylen Brown was watching, and he had something to say about it.

Social media clips circulating after the game appeared to show Trump with his eyes closed during play. Brown did not let the moment pass.

“I saw Donald Trump was there,” Brown said. “He fell asleep, not surprised by that.”

What Happened on the Court at NBA Finals Game 3

The game itself gave everyone plenty to talk about regardless of who was in the crowd. The San Antonio Spurs beat the Knicks 115-111, cutting New York’s series lead to 2-1. Victor Wembanyama was the difference, finishing with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks in one of the most complete performances of his young career. Stephon Castle added 23 points alongside him.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson matched Wembanyama with 32 points and OG Anunoby contributed 28, but New York could not close it out on a night when the atmosphere inside MSG was as charged as it has been in decades.

Brown has been to the Finals himself. He knows what the stage feels like and what it demands.

Game 4 is Wednesday night at MSG. The Knicks still lead the series. San Antonio just made it a lot more interesting.