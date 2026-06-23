New Jaylen Brown Draft-Night Scenario Emerges for Celtics

Less than 24 hours after the Boston Celtics lost out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, the future of Jaylen Brown has become one of the NBA’s most compelling storylines.

Hours after ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the Celtics have begun listening to trade offers for Brown, fellow ESPN insider Brian Windhorst raised the possibility that the former Finals MVP could be moved as soon as Tuesday night’s NBA Draft.

“I don’t think it’s definitely going to happen, but let’s just be blunt. Jaylen Brown could get traded tonight,” Windhorst said on NBA Today.

The comments marked a dramatic escalation in what has quickly become the most consequential offseason question facing the Celtics.

For years, Boston’s championship identity has revolved around the partnership of Brown and Jayson Tatum. Now, for the first time since the franchise’s title run, that foundation appears open to scrutiny.

Failed Giannis Pursuit Opened the Door

The current uncertainty traces back to Boston’s unsuccessful pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

According to Charania, the Celtics aggressively pursued the two-time MVP and offered Milwaukee a package built around Brown and two future first-round picks.

The Bucks ultimately chose Miami’s package, sending Antetokounmpo to the Heat and leaving Boston searching for alternative paths forward.

Charania later reported that the Celtics have started “to listen, engage and discuss trades” involving Brown.

That report alone represented a significant shift.

Brown has spent most of his nine-year career viewed as untouchable alongside Tatum. The revelation that Boston is now entertaining discussions signals the organization may be reassessing the roster after an earlier-than-expected playoff exit and a failed attempt to land Antetokounmpo.

Brown’s Extension Eligibility Raises Stakes

Windhorst pointed to another important factor that could influence Brown’s future.

The four-time All-Star becomes eligible on July 26 to sign an extension worth up to two years and $141.9 million.

“What if Jaylen Brown wants to get traded to a team that’ll be his own that potentially would offer him an extension?” Windhorst asked.

The question reflects the unusual position Brown now finds himself in.

This is the second time in four years his name has surfaced in blockbuster trade discussions involving a superstar. In 2022, he was reportedly included in Boston’s pursuit of Kevin Durant. This summer, he became the centerpiece of the Celtics’ Giannis proposal.

The difference is Brown’s résumé.

He is no longer simply an All-Star wing with potential.

Brown enters this offseason as a former NBA Finals MVP, an MVP candidate and one of the league’s premier two-way players.

During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 24.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while continuing to anchor Boston’s perimeter defense.

Perkins Sees Relationship at a Crossroads

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins went a step further.

Perkins argued that repeated appearances in trade rumors can eventually damage the relationship between a player and an organization, regardless of intentions.

“When you feel disrespected, and again we’re talking about a guy that finished top five in the MVP conversation, we’re talking about a guy that’s a Finals MVP,” Perkins said.

Perkins questioned why Brown would be eager to continue a partnership after repeatedly hearing his name attached to blockbuster trade proposals.

“I think it’s time for the Celtics to move on from Jaylen Brown,” Perkins said. “And I think it’s time for Jaylen Brown to go get him a fresh start somewhere else.”

Celtics Face Franchise-Altering Decision

Whether Brown is ultimately traded remains unclear.

Listening to offers is far different from actively shopping a player of his caliber, and Boston would undoubtedly require a massive return to consider moving one of the NBA’s elite wings.

Still, the timing is impossible to ignore.

The Celtics chased Antetokounmpo. Brown was offered in the proposal. Boston is now listening to trade inquiries. And respected league insiders are openly discussing the possibility of a draft-night blockbuster.

For years, Brown and Tatum represented the Celtics’ present and future.

As draft night approaches, that future suddenly appears less certain than ever.