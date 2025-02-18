Jaylen Brown’s Exchange with LeBron James is Turning Heads

Jaylen Brown’s interaction — or lack thereof — with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James caught some attention during the all-star festivities in the Bay Area.

James didn’t suit up for the All-Star Game, withdrawing late due to injury, but he still made his presence felt in the locker room.

He made the rounds, showing love to several players, including Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum. Tatum even shared a photo of their embrace on social media, capturing the moment.

However, some saw James’ interaction with Brown as notable. While James hugged and laughed with many other players, he shared just a simple handshake with Brown.

“LeBron LITERALLY dapped up and hugged EVERYBODY EXCEPT Jaylen Brown,” one fan said. “I’m crying.”

Another added: “JB know Bron ain’t want to dap him up.”

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Allegedly Dissed Bronny James

Many have theorized about what the alleged “beef” could be about. Some have pointed to a comment Brown made about Bronny James during a Summer League Game.

“I don’t think Bronny is a pro,” Brown could be seen saying in a clip as he sat on the sideline at Summer League. “Because of his name, he’s gonna be with the Lakers.”

Brown later took to X to clear the air, responding to the video.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity!” Brown said. “Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth.”

Bronny James has been up and down between the G League and the Lakers’ NBA roster. He’s yet to settle in at the NBA level, averaging just 4.2 minutes and 1.4 points per game.

Brown has also been vocal about his strained relationship with Nike, a company closely associated with LeBron since he was 18 years old. Brown’s criticisms of Nike intensified after he was omitted from Team USA’s basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He suggested that his exclusion was influenced by his previous remarks about the company’s ethics and his defense of former teammate Kyrie Irving, whom Nike dropped following a controversy in 2022.

In response to his omission, Brown took to social media, tagging Nike and expressing his displeasure. USA Basketball’s managing director, Grant Hill, refuted the claims, stating that the decision was purely based on basketball considerations and not influenced by Nike.

LeBron James Called Out for Pulling Out of All-Star Game

James was a late scratch for the All-Star Game, leaving the NBA without enough time to name a replacement. At 40 years old, with four MVPs and 21 All-Star selections to his name, his decision to rest wasn’t the issue—but the way he handled it drew criticism.

“He probably knew he wasn’t going to play when he was selected for the all-star game,” ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said. “How about giving people a heads-up? [How about] not showing up to the actual All-Star weekend an hour before the game starts? And then all of a sudden, you’re taking away from another guy who should have earned to be in the All-Star Game.

“Am I mad about ‘Bron not playing? No, I get it. He’s 40. But I’m mad about how he went about it.”

James is logging 34.5 minutes per game this season with the Lakers. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 9.0 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.