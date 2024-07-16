Jaylen Brown Allegedly Questions Bronny James As a Pro

It appears Celtics star Jaylen Brown is not impressed by Bronny James and does not consider the son of LeBron James as an NBA pro.

On July 15, as the Lakers faced the Celtics in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Brown was courtside with his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, and WNBA rookie Angel Reese. As seen in the video below, Brown was allegedly heard saying “I don’t think he’s a pro” in reference to Bronny while watching the second-generation player in action.

While Brown’s audio was not audible, many fans interpreted Brown’s conversation with Gondrezick by using their lip-reading skills.

Bronny James Struggles in Summer League

During the July 15 game, Bronny struggled to find the basket, especially from the three-point line, finishing with two points, three rebounds and one assist from 25 minutes. He went 0-for-3 from three-point range, extending his Summer League cold spell to 0-for-15 from beyond the arc across four games in California and Las Vegas.

Over four Summer League games, Bronny averaged 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 7-for-31 from the field.

BRONNY'S FIRST 4 GAMES 🤦🏿‍♂️ MPG: 25.8

PPG: 4.3

FG%: .226 (7-31)

3p%: .000 (0-15)

FT%: .500

RPG: 3.8

APG: 1.5

SPG: 1.3

BPG: 0.8

TOPG: 1.8

+/-: -38 (-9.5 pg) EMBARRASSING. This kid was set up for failure, all for his dad's obsession with bragging rights pic.twitter.com/QkdNRIC0db — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) July 16, 2024

Despite Bronny’s struggles, new Lakers head coach JJ Redick maintained that the 19-year-old would eventually find his shooting stroke and become a valuable contributor to the Purple & Gold. During the Lakers’ Summer League game on July 12, Redick praised Bronny’s intangibles on the defensive side of the floor.

“Overall, we’ve liked what we’ve seen in practice. We like what we’ve seen in the Summer League,” Redick said of Bronny, via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation.

Redick doubled down on those comments during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “NBA Radio” on July 13, comparing Bronny’s skillset to All-NBA defender Lou Dort of the OKC Thunder.

“[Lou Dort’s] impact – you can’t get into your offense sometimes. The shot clock winds down because of his ball pressure…Bronny eventually will be that guy” JJ Redick wants to see Bronny James focus on defense as he talks with @TermineRadio, Ryan McDonough, and @Jumpshot8. pic.twitter.com/hJ28D3J1Qp — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 13, 2024

Jaylen Brown Denies the Allegations

On July 16, Brown sent out a tweet in which he seemingly clarified that he did not question Bronny’s ability to become an NBA pro.

Brown praised LeBron James for having a son who could share the court with him in a Lakers uniform. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP also said that Bronny had “all the tools around him to be successful” and that he was excited to watch the youngster’s growth.

It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth https://t.co/qO4muFSvrn — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 16, 2024

The Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht (No. 17) and Bronny (No. 55 overall) with their picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. While Bronny struggled to make an impact through the first four games of the 2024 NBA Summer League, Knecht showed a lot more promise.

During the July 15 game versus the Celtics, Knecht had 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, just a few nights after he scored 25 points against the Rockets on July 12.

The 23-year-old Knecht spent all three years in college and was therefore always viewed as a more NBA-ready prospect by scouts. After the Lakers drafted him, front-office head Rob Pelinka explained the team never expected to land Knecht.

“Extremely exciting night for the Los Angeles Lakers,” Pelinka said, via NBA.com. “We would have never imagined a player as skilled and perfect for our needs would be there for us (at No. 17) as Dalton Knecht. We had him as a Top 10 player unanimously across our scouting boards.”

While Knecht was a shoo-in to be in the Lakers’ rotation from the onset of the 2024-25 season, Bronny was widely expected to start his career with the South Bay Lakers.

Bronny welcomed the move.

“I’m just looking forward to any basketball I play — no matter what level I’m playing at,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on July 12.