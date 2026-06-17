NBA Insider Reveals Jaylen Brown’s True Feelings on Potential Bucks Trade

For years, the idea of breaking up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown seemed almost unthinkable.

Now, as the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo becoming available grows louder, the Boston Celtics may be confronting a reality that once felt unimaginable.

A new report from Andscape senior writer Marc J. Spears added another layer of intrigue Monday, revealing that Brown would not be enthusiastic about one potential outcome of a blockbuster deal.

“I know the Bucks don’t love the Miami deal,” Spears said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “But it appears to be the best deal. Boston, I’m hearing, would love to sneak in and get (Antetokounmpo). That might mean moving Jaylen (Brown) to another place. I know Jaylen wouldn’t want to play for Milwaukee.”

The comments underscore the increasingly complicated dynamics surrounding a possible Antetokounmpo trade and the Celtics’ growing presence in league conversations.

Celtics Continue to Surface in Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors

Boston’s interest in Antetokounmpo has become one of the NBA’s most closely watched offseason storylines.

The Stein Line’s Marc Stein and Jake Fischer recently reported that while the Miami Heat remain widely viewed as Antetokounmpo’s preferred destination should he ever leave Milwaukee, the Celtics continue to surface behind the scenes as a legitimate contender.

Any deal for the two-time MVP would instantly alter the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in an injury-shortened 2025-26 season. He remains one of the league’s most dominant two-way players and is eligible for an extension worth approximately $275 million this fall.

For Boston, the appeal is obvious.

Celtics president Brad Stevens has publicly discussed the need for greater impact around the rim, and Antetokounmpo’s size, athleticism and defensive versatility would immediately address that priority.

Jaylen Brown Appears to Be the Cost of a Blockbuster Deal

The challenge has always been the same.

Landing Antetokounmpo would almost certainly require Boston to part with Brown.

The five-time All-Star is coming off arguably the finest season of his career, averaging career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while earning his fourth consecutive All-Star selection.

At age 29, Brown remains firmly in his prime and carries immense value around the league.

Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal previously reported that a three-team framework circulating in league circles would send Antetokounmpo to Boston, Brown to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Clippers’ No. 5 pick to Milwaukee.

Spears’ latest comments suggest another important detail: Brown may have little interest in becoming part of the Bucks’ next chapter.

Brown’s Recent Comments Take on Added Meaning

Brown’s own remarks after congratulating the New York Knicks on their championship run have only fueled additional speculation.

“This season’s over, so getting prepared for next season,” Brown said during a livestream. “A lot of people think they’ve seen the best version of me, and you stand corrected.”

He then added a line that now reads differently amid the swirling rumors.

“We’ll see where the chips fall, but I’m excited about that.”

Perhaps Brown was simply speaking about another offseason of improvement.

Or perhaps he understood better than most that the NBA’s summer of uncertainty was only beginning.

For the Celtics, the pursuit of Antetokounmpo no longer appears to be a distant fantasy.

And for Brown, whose preference reportedly does not include Milwaukee, the next few weeks could determine whether the most successful partnership of Boston’s modern era remains intact.