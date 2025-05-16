Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Sends a Clear Message to Tatum

No Jayson Tatum? No problem. The Boston Celtics sent a message in Game 5, blowing out the New York Knicks 127–102 at TD Garden to keep their season alive.

With their superstar sidelined by a torn Achilles, the defending champs played their most complete game of the playoffs—led by Jaylen Brown, who delivered a performance driven by pride and purpose.

After the win, Brown made sure everyone knew who it was for:

“That one’s for JT. Get well bro.”

— via @lockedupjb

It was a moment that summed up the night—emotional, driven, and bigger than the box score.

Boston played with urgency, physicality, and hunger—the kind of response you’d expect from a champion backed into a corner. After going down 3–1 and losing their best player, the Celtics weren’t just facing elimination—they were fighting to remind everyone who they are.

“Don’t count us out just yet.”

— via ESPN

They did just that.

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White Take Over

Brown did everything Boston needed and then some—posting 26 points, 8 rebounds, and a career-high 12 assists. More importantly, he controlled the game. From tempo to tone, Brown’s leadership showed from the opening tip.

This wasn’t just a scoring night. It was a total command performance. Brown hit timely jumpers, punished mismatches, and dissected the Knicks defense with patience. But the play that changed everything? A full-speed dive into the Celtics’ bench to save a loose ball. It didn’t just save possession—it ignited the crowd and sparked a 26–14 run that broke the game wide open.

“I thought the dive into the bench kind of changed the game for us.”

— Joe Mazzulla, via NBA

Derrick White also picked the perfect night to deliver his best playoff game yet. He poured in 34 points, buried seven threes, and played airtight defense throughout. His confidence was contagious. His timing was perfect. It was the kind of performance that reminded everyone why he’s become one of the most trusted players on the roster.

When Tatum went down, questions swirled about who would step up. White answered that call—loudly.

The Luke Kornet Game

Sometimes postseason legends begin in the most unexpected ways. Enter Luke Kornet, who filled in for Kristaps Porzingis and delivered the performance of his life.

Kornet finished with 10 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting night, grabbed 9 rebounds, and swatted 7 shots. His rim protection keyed Boston’s third-quarter domination, and his energy lifted the team on both ends.

“He was stellar, and that’s the type of performance we need in the playoffs.”

— Jaylen Brown “Seven blocks is crazy.”

— Derrick White

— via Daniel Donabedian

Kornet’s timing, awareness, and composure made him a fan favorite overnight—and gave Boston a boost few saw coming.

Celtics Still Alive

The Celtics entered Game 5 without Jayson Tatum and down 3–1 in the series—a tough spot by any standard. But instead of pressing or falling flat, Boston responded with one of its most composed and balanced efforts of the postseason.

It wasn’t just the stars. It was a team effort—ball movement, defensive rotations, bench impact, everything. They held the Knicks to just 102 points and controlled the pace from the second quarter on.

Game 6 tips off Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Another win forces Game 7 back in Boston. The road’s still long, but the champs aren’t dead yet.

They made that crystal clear in Game 5.