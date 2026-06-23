Celtics Get Major Jaylen Brown Update After Giannis Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks resolved the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation Monday night, sending the two-time MVP to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster deal headlined by Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and a package of draft picks. The Boston Celtics were the other finalist and made an aggressive push, offering a package centered around Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks.

Milwaukee chose Miami. Now the question hanging over Boston is what happens next with Brown.

The Celtics put one of their most valuable players on the table twice in four offseasons for a future Hall of Famer. Brown will know that. How he processes it could shape the franchise’s direction for years to come.

What the Latest Report Says

ESPN’s Shams Charania addressed Brown’s status directly in his reporting on the Antetokounmpo trade, offering an important clarification about where Brad Stevens actually stands.

“Celtics president Brad Stevens has not actively shopped Brown in trade talks,” Charania wrote, noting that Boston has now offered Brown twice for future Hall of Famers in the past four offseasons, the first being the 2022 pursuit of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

The distinction matters. Stevens was not shopping Brown around the league. He was willing to include him specifically to land Antetokounmpo, a player who would have represented a genuine upgrade. That is a very different posture than actively seeking to move Brown for whatever the market would return.

What It Means for Brown

Whether Brown sees it that way is an entirely different question. Being offered in a trade, even for a two-time MVP, sends a message about how the front office views the ceiling of the current roster. Brown helped deliver a championship in 2024 alongside Jayson Tatum. He was an NBA Finals MVP. Being dangled in trade talks twice in four years could reasonably affect his trust in the organization.

Stevens is not shopping Brown. But Brown may now be asking his own questions about his future in Boston.

The Bigger Picture for the Celtics

The Celtics enter the post-Giannis chapter of their offseason without the upgrade they were chasing. The New York Knicks just won a championship. The Indiana Pacers are expected back at full strength. Boston’s front office believed they needed to get significantly better. They are in the same position they were in 24 hours ago, just with fewer options on the table.

Whether the Celtics pivot to a different star, stand pat with their current core, or find themselves managing a Brown situation they did not anticipate will be the defining storyline of the rest of their offseason.

Final Word for the Celtics

Jaylen Brown is not being shopped. That is the message from Shams Charania and from Brad Stevens. Whether it stays that way depends on a lot of conversations that have not happened yet.

Missing out on Antetokounmpo is one thing. Losing Brown as a result of trying to get him would be another thing entirely.