Celtics’ Jaylen Brown’s Injury Was Worse Than Feared

For months, Jaylen Brown battled through what was officially listed as a knee impingement. Now, as the dust settles on the Boston Celtics‘ playoff exit, the full story has emerged—a partially torn right meniscus that required pain injections and sheer determination to play through.

The revelation comes at a critical moment for a Celtics franchise already grappling with Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles rupture, casting a shadow over their immediate future and adding another layer to what promises to be a transformative offseason.

Brown Played Through a Torn Meniscus

Since mid-February, Brown has been playing a dangerous game with his body. What started as occasional discomfort evolved into a condition requiring pain injections by March. Yet, true to the warrior mentality that’s defined his nine years in Boston, Brown suited up for all 11 playoff games, averaging 22.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in 34 minutes per night.

“I think I’m starting to turn the curve. Structurally, everything is fine. I’ve had some other stuff going on, but I think I’m kind of trending in the right direction.”

— Brown, before the Knicks series (via ESPN)

Despite the public optimism, sources confirmed after Boston’s elimination that Brown had in fact suffered a partial tear of his right meniscus.

REPORT: Jaylen Brown was playing through a partially torn meniscus during the playoffs, per @ramonashelburne

Jaylen Brown’s Heroic Game 5

Limited in mobility and explosiveness, Brown still managed to turn in one of the most complete playoff performances of his career in Game 5—26 points, 12 assists, and a must-win victory for a depleted Celtics team.

It wasn’t flashy. It was gritty, decisive, and deeply personal. Just 48 hours after losing his All-Star running mate, Brown played like a man possessed. For Celtics fans, it was a reminder of who Jaylen Brown is—resilient, loyal, and built for the moment.

Evaluation Coming This Week

ESPN reports that Brown will be evaluated this week to determine whether surgery is required. If he does go under the knife, it could sideline him into next season and dramatically impact Boston’s offseason plans.

While Brown’s long-term outlook remains positive, any delay in his return—paired with Tatum’s Achilles recovery—could prompt Brad Stevens to rethink how the roster is constructed heading into 2025–26.

Celtics Facing an Uncertain Offseason

The Celtics aren’t just managing injuries—they’re staring down cap constraints, contract decisions, and aging depth.

Tatum is likely out for the entire season. Brown could miss time. Kristaps Porzingis continues to deal with a viral illness that left him ineffective this postseason. And Al Horford and Luke Kornet are both free agents. That leaves key decisions looming for Jrue Holiday, Porzingis, and the team’s overall financial future.

The Celtics will begin to explore cost-cutting trades this offseason, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow: "This iteration is just not going to be sustainable for this team." Players like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday could become prime trade candidates this summer.

Still, Celtics fans know who’s running the show. Brad Stevens has proven time and again that he can pivot, adjust, and build under pressure. If there’s a way to keep Boston competitive while preparing for a full-strength return in 2026, he’ll find it.