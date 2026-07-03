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Celtics Get Powerful Jaylen Brown Message After Stunning Trade

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Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics ended the Jays era on Wednesday night. They sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round selections, ending a partnership that lasted a decade and delivered Banner 18.

Brown never asked to leave. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while carrying Boston to 56 wins and the second seed with Jayson Tatum sidelined for most of the year. He earned his fifth All-Star nod and finished sixth in MVP voting. The front office traded him anyway.

Less than 24 hours later, he turned his camera on.

Brown’s Message to the City

Brown went live again on Twitch on Thursday night and worked through all of it. The trade. His teammates. The criticism that followed him out the door. But the part that landed hardest was aimed at the city itself.

“I put my heart into this city. Because that’s what I said I would do when I got drafted. ‘I’m gonna go to war for this city.’ And I feel like that’s what I did. We got a championship. I felt like we could’ve got more, but I understand. I’m just grateful for my experience.”

There was no bitterness in it. Brown arrived to boos on draft night in 2016, selected third overall by a fan base that wanted someone else. He leaves having ended a title drought that stretched back to 2008. The kid nobody wanted became the player who delivered a banner. He did what he promised.

Brown Reflects on How Celtics Tenure Ended

Brown did not dig into the mechanics of the deal, but he did not hide how it felt either. Multiple reports confirmed he never requested a trade, and on stream he acknowledged his disappointment in how the process unfolded. He felt the respect he had earned over 10 years went missing when it mattered most. He believes there is more to the story that was never explained to him.

Brown landed on acceptance anyway.

“Hey, but that’s life. We move on.”

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket past Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A Legacy That Runs Past Basketball

The response from inside the locker room told its own story. Several of the young players written off before the season reached out to thank him. Brown called it an honor and, blowout finish aside, his favorite year as a pro. Leading a group everyone had counted out meant something the box score never captured.

His imprint on the city went further than any of that. Brown poured his supermax money back into Boston through his 7uice Foundation and the Boston XChange incubator, targeting the racial wealth gap and backing local entrepreneurs. That work stays, even as he heads to Philadelphia.

“To the community of Boston, I will never forget the years.”

He credited his grandmother, a social worker, for the instinct to show up for people. A third of his life happened in Boston. He arrived at 19 and leaves at 29. The city raised him as much as he served it.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown

GettyJaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win.

Final Word for the Celtics

Jaylen Brown spent a third of his life in Boston. He won a championship, earned a Finals MVP, and gave the city everything he promised on draft night. The Celtics decided that was not enough to keep him.

Now he belongs to Philadelphia, a rivalry he spent a decade learning to hate. Brown admitted the switch will take adjusting. He also made clear he wants no favors there, only the chance to earn it back through the work.

What he said to the people of Boston carried no anger. Only gratitude, and a promise he believes he kept.

He went to war for the city. Just like he said he would.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Celtics Get Powerful Jaylen Brown Message After Stunning Trade

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