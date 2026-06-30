Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Most Improved Player in Bold Trade Idea

The Boston Celtics are at a point where they might have to trade Jaylen Brown. After putting him in an offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the relationship between the two might be fractured beyond repair. That means they would have to break up their duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Trading Brown would be breaking up a duo that has won a championship. Brown had his own team for most of the year while Tatum was hurt, and it seems that he wants his own team now. Boston trading him would allow him to have that experience again.

This trade proposal would see him head to an Eastern Conference rival, while the Celtics get back a desirable package.

Celtics Trade Idea Exchanges Jaylen Brown for Impressive Package of Players and Picks

Here is the full trade idea, which was built with help from the Spotrac Trade Machine:

Hawks receive: Jaylen Brown

Celtics receive: CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zaccharie Risacher 2027, 2029, 2031 first-round picks

This is a massive package for the Hawks to give up for Brown. After taking a step forward last year without Trae Young, they are still looking to be a real playoff contender. Both McCollum and Alexander-Walker were key parts of the success they had against the Knicks.

Giving up three first-round picks is quite a lot to give up for one player, as well. Perhaps if they protected two of them or had them as pick swaps, it would be more palatable for them to do. Yet, Brown is coming off the best season of his career. His value is massively high.

From the Celtics’ perspective, this would be an excellent return for Brown. Getting the Most Improved Player of the Year and a proven veteran guard is great, but adding that draft capital is even better. Risacher could thrive in a new situation, as well.

Boston Needs to Get a Haul if it Decides to Trade Jaylen Brown

The Celtics have to get a healthy package in return if they are going to decide to trade Brown. He is a really good player in the prime of his career. Even with things being a little awkward right now, they have to get the proper return for him in order to make a trade.

This past season, the Celtics had the second-best offense in the league. That’s with Brown mostly running the show. That alone is why the Hawks would consider making this deal. That is also why Boston is going to make sure they get a great deal to move him.

The Celtics could decide to wait until free agency really gets going to move him. They want to know what his full value is so they can get the maximum possible return if they move him. Of course, the fences could get mended before everything is all said and done, too.