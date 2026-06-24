Celtics’ Blockbuster Trade Rumor Intensifies During NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics are on to plan B after missing out on trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, the Celtics need to decide whether to patch things up with Jaylen Brown or quickly pivot to alternate trade options.

The early signs point to the Celtics still strongly considering dealing Brown. NBA teams perceive there is a “level of intention” with the Celtics’ trade talks involving Brown since the Milwaukee Bucks trade fell through, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Sources tell me that even after the failed trade of Giannis and the Celtics, the team has engaged and listened on trade conversations and offers around Jaylen Brown, even today,” Charania noted on ESPN’s pre-draft show on June 23, 2026. “They’ve talked to teams and teams that I’ve spoken to feel like there is a level of intention behind this with the Celtics, but that doesn’t mean a trade will necessarily happen.

“Jaylen Brown has three years left on his deal at a super max clip. He is extension eligible this offseason, two years, $140 million plus. So, a decision on that will be due if he is on the roster. Either way it goes, there’s going to be some hard conversations and a level of a fallout here with the Celtics and Jaylen Brown.”

Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown Prefers To Be Traded by Boston

The question is who the Celtics will target in a trade for Brown with Antetokounmpo off the board. There is not an obvious backup plan, but this could all change quickly as the NBA draft signals the unofficial start of the offseason.

Prior to Antetokounmpo being traded to the Miami Heat, Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko reported that Brown now preferred to be traded.

“Given that the Celtics’ offer is contingent on Jaylen Brown’s inclusion — despite a denial that has amused rival executives — there’s an increasing sense that not only is Brown comfortable with the idea of leaving Boston and being traded to Milwaukee, but is hoping to find a resolution over the next 48 hours, league sources said,” Iko wrote in a June 22, story titled, “Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA draft buzz and the latest chatter around the league.”