Jaylen Brown Delivers Pointed Message on Celtics Exit Ahead of Season

The Boston Celtics opened the new season on Monday without Jaylen Brown on the roster. Two hundred miles to the south, Brown was wearing a Philadelphia 76ers uniform and fielding questions about the trade that ended his run in Boston.

The Sixers’ Media Day was supposed to be about new beginnings. Brown spoke about the adjustment, the phases of getting comfortable, the process of settling into a new city and a new locker room.

But the most revealing part of his session had nothing to do with Philadelphia. It had everything to do with what was said about him after he left the Celtics.

Brown Addresses the Summer Criticism

Brown did not hide his frustration.

In the months following the trade, speculation about why the Celtics moved him circulated heavily. The return Boston received, Paul George and a package of draft picks, was widely considered a disappointing haul for a player of Brown’s caliber. That gap between his value and what the Celtics got back fueled narratives about what else might have driven the decision.

Colin Cowherd claimed on air that sources told him Brown was traded over character issues, calling the alleged concerns “a disease.” Brown took notice.

“Concerning, maybe a little bizarre,” Brown said of the criticism.

He did not stop there. Brown pointed to analytics, a justification that appeared repeatedly in the public conversation around the Celtics trade, and suggested the discourse carried deeper implications.

“Definitely some undertones there,” Brown said.

It was a pointed response from a player who clearly spent the summer processing what was said about him. The tone was not explosive. It was measured, deliberate, and direct enough to make his position clear.

What Brown Is Focused on Now

Brown said the adjustment involves more than basketball. There is a mental side, an emotional side, and a physical side to uprooting after a decade in one organization. He described each day as a step forward.

“There are phases for sure,” Brown said. “Every day is a day forward, so I am just putting my best foot forward.”

The calendar offers a notable marker. Brown could return to TD Garden for the first time as a visitor when Philadelphia plays a preseason game in Boston on October 10. That will be the first time Celtics fans see the player who helped deliver Banner 18 wearing another team’s colors.

Final Word for the Celtics

Jaylen Brown spent a decade in Boston. He won a championship and earned Finals MVP. He helped define the most successful Celtics era in nearly two decades.

The trade ended that chapter. The criticism that followed left a mark. Brown made that clear on Monday without raising his voice or saying anything he cannot stand behind.

He is a Sixer now. But the way he left Boston is something he has not forgotten.