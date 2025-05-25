Jaylen Brown Provides Health Update After Celtics’ Playoff Elimination

Jaylen Brown faces a long summer ahead. The Boston Celtics forward entered the postseason battling a bone bruise. Since Boston’s elimination at the hands of the New York Knicks, reports have surfaced that he’s now dealing with a partially torn meniscus.

On Sunday, May 25, Brown hosted a community drive event for his 741 Performance brand. While there, he spoke with Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog and shared an update on his health and recovery.

“I got a lot of doctors I gotta get evaluated with — see the potential for surgery versus no surgery, wait to speak to the [Celtics] organization,” Brown said. “For now, it’s just rest and recovery. I’m taking a step back from a long season. Mentally, it was a lot of stuff going on.”

If Brown does undergo surgery, there’s no telling whether he will be healthy for the start of the 2025-26 season. Nevertheless, ensuring that he’s able to make a full recovery and get back to his All-Star best is what’s most important.

Boston will likely back Brown getting surgery now that Jayson Tatum is set to miss significant time. With Joe Mazzulla’s team not expected to contend for a title next season, the focus shifts to long-term health and development.

Celtics Could Struggle to Trade Jrue Holiday

With Tatum sidelined and Brown carrying an injury, Brad Stevens will likely retool the Celtics’ roster. Veteran stars like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to hit the trade block.

Boston may struggle to trade either of those veterans straight up. According to Jake Fischer, Stevens may need to attach a future draft pick to a deal that allows the Celtics to trade Holiday.

“Multiple rival executives have passed along that, for all of Holiday’s unquestioned championship know-how after contributing to title teams in Milwaukee and Boston, some form of incentive (such as draft compensation) might have to be attached to Holiday’s contract by the Celtics to convince someone to absorb the $104 million remaining on the 34-year-old’s deal over the next three seasons,” Fischer wrote on Substack’s “The Stein Line” newsletter.

Holiday is among the best two-way guards in the NBA. He is unlikely to be the first name on Stevens’ board of potential trade candidates. Furthermore, the Celtics should certainly avoid any scenario where they would need to attach an asset to him.

Holiday Has a Preference to Stay With the Celtics

During a May 16 news conference, Holiday clarified his desire to remain in Boston.

“I think we still have a really, really great opportunity and a great window to be successful and win a championship again,” Holiday said. “I think the talent that we have on this team, not only on the court, but the coaching staff, all the way up to Brad [Stevens], has been amazing. So, yeah, the opportunity to win is now, and I still want to be a part of that.”

Holiday has been a swing factor on two championship teams. Unfortunately, he will be turning 35 next season. Boston will likely view him as an expensive luxury. Instead, Holiday would be better served joining a contending team. At least then, he can try to add a third championship ring to his collection.