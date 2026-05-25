Jaylen Brown Shares Honest Reaction to All-NBA First Team Snub

The NBA announced the All-NBA teams on Sunday ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of the notable snubs from the All-NBA First Team was Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. He was streaming on Twitch when the announcement was made. Brown immediately shared his honest reaction to the snub, explaining his thoughts on why he didn’t make the first team.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m not surprised,” Brown, via The Boston Herald. “I’m not the most liked player in the media. At times, I’m not the most liked by the fans, so I’m not surprised. Some of the things I say and do is a little controversial. So, I’m surprised that I win any awards at all at times. I’m not on the first team, but hey, shoutout to those who made the first team.”

Brown received 44 first-team votes, 54 second-team votes and two third-team votes. He’s coming off the best season of his career, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals.

He led the Celtics to the second-best record in the East despite Jayson Tatum being out for the majority of the season.

All-NBA Teams Announced

Here’s the complete All-NBA Teams selected by the media for the 2025-26 NBA season.

First Team: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham Second Team: Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell

Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell Third Team: Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Johnson

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell also received first-team votes.

One shocking result of the voting is Victor Wembanyama receiving a second-team vote.

Jaylen Brown Linked To Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, the Boston Celtics showed interest in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline. Robb believes that the Celtics will have to part ways with Jaylen Brown and one key role player to even have a chance at getting the two-time NBA MVP.

“That type of deal would require Jaylen Brown or other significant rotation pieces (a combination of Derrick White, Sam Hauser, or Payton Pritchard) to be sent out to simply make the money work,” Robb wrote. “Whether (Brad) Stevens would be willing to part with Brown’s value alongside draft capital in any potential offer remains to be seen.”

The Celtics’ trajectory changed after they suffered a shocking first-round exit at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth around $142 million that would start at the 2029-30 season.