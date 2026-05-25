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Jaylen Brown Shares Honest Reaction to All-NBA First Team Snub

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Jaylen Brown
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Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics reacts during an NBA game.

The NBA announced the All-NBA teams on Sunday ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of the notable snubs from the All-NBA First Team was Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. He was streaming on Twitch when the announcement was made. Brown immediately shared his honest reaction to the snub, explaining his thoughts on why he didn’t make the first team.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m not surprised,” Brown, via The Boston Herald. “I’m not the most liked player in the media. At times, I’m not the most liked by the fans, so I’m not surprised. Some of the things I say and do is a little controversial. So, I’m surprised that I win any awards at all at times. I’m not on the first team, but hey, shoutout to those who made the first team.”

Brown received 44 first-team votes, 54 second-team votes and two third-team votes. He’s coming off the best season of his career, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals.

He led the Celtics to the second-best record in the East despite Jayson Tatum being out for the majority of the season.

All-NBA Teams Announced

Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

GettyShai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter in Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 24, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Here’s the complete All-NBA Teams selected by the media for the 2025-26 NBA season.

  • First Team: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham
  • Second Team: Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell
  • Third Team: Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Johnson

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell also received first-team votes.

One shocking result of the voting is Victor Wembanyama receiving a second-team vote.

Jaylen Brown Linked To Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo

GettyGiannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during a game at Fiserv Forum on November 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, the Boston Celtics showed interest in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline. Robb believes that the Celtics will have to part ways with Jaylen Brown and one key role player to even have a chance at getting the two-time NBA MVP.

“That type of deal would require Jaylen Brown or other significant rotation pieces (a combination of Derrick White, Sam Hauser, or Payton Pritchard) to be sent out to simply make the money work,” Robb wrote. “Whether (Brad) Stevens would be willing to part with Brown’s value alongside draft capital in any potential offer remains to be seen.”

The Celtics’ trajectory changed after they suffered a shocking first-round exit at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth around $142 million that would start at the 2029-30 season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Jaylen Brown Shares Honest Reaction to All-NBA First Team Snub

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