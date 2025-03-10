Jaylen Brown Sends Message on Luka Doncic After Celtics Win

Jaylen Brown played an impressive role in the Boston Celtics‘ 111-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 8. The All-Star forward produced an elite defensive display against Luka Doncic.

During Brown’s postgame news conference, Brown spoke glowingly of the Lakers’ latest star. He admitted that he spends a lot of time watching Doncic’s film, which likely helped him produce a good defensive showing.

“Luka is one of the greats,” Brown said. “He is one of those generational talents. So I have fun watching Luka play offensively. What he’s capable of doing, scoring the ball, his talent is next to none. So, he’s one of my favorite players on that side of the ball. I spend a lot of time watching his game and things like that. So tonight I was able to make some plays, but Luka’s a great player.”

Brown dictated where Doncic’s offense was coming from. He limited easy shots and forced the Lakers star into taking contested twos, which usually came from long mid-range. However, Brown’s impressive work didn’t directly translate to the box score. Doncic ended the night with 34 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists on 50% shooting from the floor.

Nevertheless, those that watched the game will understand the level of Brown’s defense and how it gave Doncic problems throughout the night.

Celtics Joe Mazzulla Praises Brown’s Defense

After the Celtics win, head coach Joe Mazzulla took some time to praise the level of defense Brown produced.

“The mental and physical toughness that it takes to do what Jaylen’s able to do and like he did it tonight,” Mazzulla said. “…I think it sets a tone for your team and then those guys take on that challenge and JB, you know, thrives taking on that challenge.”

Not only did Brown play well on defense, he ended the night with 31 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. He also shot 52% from the floor and went 3-of-6 from deep.

Celtics Al Horford Also Impressed vs. Lakers

Brown wasn’t the only Celtics player to produce on the defensive end. The Lakers came into their contest against Boston with the idea of forcing Al Horford to guard in space. They hunted the veteran big man on multiple possessions. However, Horford rolled back the years to have a strong two-way performance.

When speaking to the media after the game, Jayson Tatum heaped praise on Boston’s veteran leader.

“Al is one of a kind,” Tatum said. “He’s the anchor of our defense. The heart and soul of out team. Keeps us emotionally steady. The things that he’s able to provide in year 18 is remarkable. I don’t think that gets talked about enough. Being an intricate part of a championship team in year 18, and we wouldn’t be who we are without him. So, what he brings on the defensive end, we feel comfortable with Al switching and guarding his yard, making it tough…I’m the biggest Al Horford fan there is. I love that guy.”

Horford, 38, is in the final year of his current contract. Brad Stevens must do whatever it takes to keep him beyond this season, assuming Horford doesn’t decide to call time on his impressive career.