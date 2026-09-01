Jaylen Brown Gets Special Surprise in Boston After Celtics Trade

The Boston Celtics are preparing for their first season in a decade without Jaylen Brown. July’s blockbuster trade sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers and brought an abrupt end to one of the defining partnerships in recent franchise history.

Brown departed with five All-Star selections and the 2024 NBA Finals MVP award. His 119 playoff appearances included two trips to the NBA Finals and the championship run that delivered Boston its record 18th banner.

Sunday placed those accomplishments in a different setting. Brown hosted his 741 Frequency Fest at Boston Common, where fans gathered for one last celebration before his Philadelphia career begins. The city also had something waiting for him.

Boston Mayor Presents Brown With Special Honor

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined Brown during the block party and presented him with a ceremonial street sign bearing the words “Jaylen Brown Way.”

“So you’ll never forget our city and so we’ll never forget you,” Wu told him.

Recognition from the mayor spoke to the broader role he occupied during his 10 years in the city.

Brown came to Boston to play basketball. He left with the city formally acknowledging that his contribution had become something larger.

Why Brown Earned Recognition From Boston

Brown’s work away from the arena made Wu’s gift particularly fitting.

Throughout his Celtics career, he visited schools in Dorchester and Roxbury, supported educational programs and pushed for greater economic opportunity in underserved communities. He consistently used his platform to create access for young people who might otherwise never interact with someone in his position.

That commitment did not depend on a championship season or a deep playoff run. Brown continued investing his time in Boston while his responsibilities on the court grew.

He also refused to limit himself to comfortable subjects. Brown addressed inequality, challenged existing systems and encouraged conversations about how professional athletes could create meaningful change within the cities they represented.

Boston already had banners, trophies and individual awards to recognize what Brown achieved as a basketball player. Wu’s gift acknowledged another part of his decade here.

Brown Made a Telling Celtics Choice

Brown wore his 2024 championship ring throughout Sunday’s event.

Whether he intended it as a statement or simply wanted the ring present for an important day, the visual was difficult to miss. Brown stood before the city with the clearest reminder of what he and the Celtics accomplished together.

Soon, he will share the floor with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Philadelphia expects that group to challenge Boston in the Eastern Conference, turning Brown into a direct obstacle for the franchise he helped lead.

That competitive reality will arrive soon enough.

Sunday was about something else. The championship ring represented Brown’s basketball history with the Celtics. The street sign represented the footprint he created outside them.

Together, they told the full story.

Final Word for the Celtics

The Celtics made a roster decision when they traded Brown. Boston offered its own response Sunday.

Brown will begin chasing another championship in Philadelphia, and every matchup against his former team will carry additional weight. None of that changes why the city chose to honor him.

His name no longer appears on Boston’s depth chart.

It still belongs on the sign. Jaylen Brown Way.