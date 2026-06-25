Celtics Top Jaylen Brown Trade Suitor Makes Drastic Move

The Boston Celtics were very aware that the intention of the Minnesota Timberwolves was to make a major move to address the team’s need for a point guard and scoring partner to pair with Anthony Edwards. The Wolves had shown interest in Derrick White originally, but recent reports had Minnesota also nosing around the top trade prize currently on the market: Star wing Jaylen Brown.

But Brown won’t be heading to Minnesota, and as things stand, White is almost certain not to, either. That’s because the Wolves turned their eyes elsewhere on Thursday and pulled off a quick-trigger trade for Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball.

The Wolves sent a future first-rounder and three pick swaps as part of the deal, as well as Naz Reid, a player Boston would have had interest in acquiring. Ultimately, though, the package put together for Ball likely would not have been enough to persuade the Celtics to trade White, let alone Brown.

Jaylen Brown Trade Suitors Continue to Pile Up

And so the hunt for a Jaylen Brown trade continues for the Celtics, with the caveat that though Boston would be willing to trade Brown, they’re also very willing to bring him back for next season if nothing pans out.

Indeed, it is a small pool of potential suitors, one that includes two teams that have long had interest in Brown–Houston, where he would reunite with former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, and Atlanta, the hometown team of Brown. The Clippers also have the assets to potentially land Brown. Whether either could meet the asking price set by the Celtics remains to be seen.

The Blazers, Cavaliers, Nuggets and Pelicans could come in as suitors, too.

Celtics Nearly Did Jaylen Brown Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brown, of course, is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, earning MVP consideration as the Celtics won 56 games, mostly with Jayson Tatum out because of Achilles tendon surgery.

The Celtics nearly traded Brown for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo early this week, before the Bucks ultimately opted to go with a wide-ranging package of young assets from the Miami Heat. Boston has fielded calls from much of the league to see what might be offered for Brown.

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Celtics Not Committed to Return

Celtics team president Brad Stevens said this week that he has been transparent with Brown about trade discussions. Stevens would not say definitively that he intends to bring Brown back next season.

As Stevens said: “Jaylen Brown is a big part of us. I am never going to predict the future but, like, every indication, everything I think about over the past few years has been building around those guys. Right? So, obviously, you never know. But one thing I want to make clear is how valued he has always been. He has been amazing, he has been an amazing teammate, great person to be around. And whether that run ends 10 years from now when he retires, or before, there is a lot to celebrate. And you know, we have a great relationship and an open relationship where we talk about everything.

It’s not fun and I am empathetic to that. It’s not fun. I think my job is to be as candid and upfront as possible prior to, and have tried to do that.