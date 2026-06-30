2 Teams Floated as Celtics Jaylen Brown Trade Partners

It certainly appears that, as we pull back from the initial rumors that engulfed the Boston Celtics and a potential star guard Jaylen Brown trade, the market on potential deals for Brown has thinned out considerably. Maybe even thin enough as to be nonexistent. It’s an odd circumstance for a player who was No. 6 in MVP voting this season, and is two years removed from not only an NBA championship ring but also a Finals MVP trophy. But after initial nibbles, it does seem that the market on Brown has dissipated.

But the groundwork has been laid on what the Celtics might seek in a deal for Brown, and that means it is entirely possible that, somewhere along the line this summer, more chatter about Brown will spring up. We’re in the swirl of the opening of NBA free agency these days, but the dust will soon settle on the first wave of player movement and there will be teams left looking for bold moves if they’ve been unable to add the talent they’re looking for.

And that’s where we might yet see more activity on Brown trade talk.

Jaylen Brown Trade Market Has Been Sparse

Fully acknowledging that there is nothing in the hopper right now for the Celtics, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon was asked this morning on the “Get Up” morning show what teams could circle back on a Brown trade. MacMahon was skeptical that there would be any, in part because his midrange style of offense is not preferred by most teams around the league, and in part because he is on a supermax deal with $183 million remaining over three years.

Said MacMahon: “Jaylen Brown for all his accomplishments, all his accolades, as much as he has won in this league, is a very polarizing player among front office executives across the NBA. He is on a super max contract, in the apron era and he is not an analytics-driven player. The numbers, the analytics, do not indicate that he should be on a supermax contract.

Celtics Could Consider Deals With Pistons, Clippers

But there were two teams he did come up with, and though neither is hot on the trail of a Brown trade, they’re two teams that could make sense for the Celtics in due time–the Pistons and Clippers.

Said MacMahon: “This is spit-balling, not sourced information, but we all know the Detroit Pistons have been maneuvering to try to position themselves to land a co-star alongside Cade Cunningham. That’s a situation that I could see making sense. The Los Angeles Clippers, they are about to trade the guy who has been the face of their franchise (Kawhi Leonard), they don’t benefit from being bad, they don’t control their picks over the next three years.”

We’d throw in the Nuggets as a potential suitor, as well as the Atlanta Hawks, but one of the difficulties here is that the Celtics want a package that includes a young big man and/or a load of draft picks, and there are not a lot of teams with those on hand.

But the summer’s just starting. Stay tuned.