Jaylen Brown Trade Pitch Lands Celtics $107 Million Veteran Plus Huge Draft Haul

A new three-team trade proposal has the Celtics making a franchise-altering move, sending Jaylen Brown across the country in exchange for a $107 million veteran and a massive package of draft assets.

While the proposal also reshuffles talent elsewhere in the league, Boston’s return is centered on adding an accomplished veteran and a huge draft haul as the franchise tries to build on its surprising 56-win, 2025-26 season anchored by a healthy superstar in Jayson Tatum.

Boston Commentator’s Jaylen Brown Trade Proposal

Nick Cattles, a commentator on the Locked On Podcast Network with prior experience at 98.5 The Sports Hub and WEEI, posted his trade outline on Monday, citing active reporting connecting the LA Clippers to Brown and the Toronto Raptors to Kawhi Leonard.

“With the Brown-Clippers and Kawhi-Raptors reporting… C’s get a big, CMB, Barrett’s expiring, two firsts and a swap. LA gets Jaylen Brown. Toronto gets Kawhi Leonard,” Cattles wrote.

In a follow-up post that included a detailed graphic of the proposed trade, Cattles fleshed out the full structure. Under that framework, Boston would receive seven-year veteran R.J. Barrett’s expiring $29.6 million contract from Toronto, the finals season of the four-year, $107 million deal he signed with the New York Knicks before the 2023-2024 season. The Celtics also get, in the scenario, power forward Collin Murray-Boyles on a rookie-scale deal, center Sandro Mamukelashvili via sign-and-trade at $15 million, a 2029 Toronto first-round pick, a 2031 Toronto first with Boston swap rights, and a 2029 LA Clippers first. The deal makes financial sense for Boston, producing a net cap impact of -$5.8 million for the Celtics.

The most attractive element of the trade for Boston would be the significant draft haul. Toronto would send Boston its first-round pick in 2029, and the Clippers would also surrender their 2029 first-rounder to the Celtics. A 2031 first-round pick from Toronto with Boston swap rights completes the package.

The Raptors would take on Leonard’s $50.3 million expiring deal for 2026-27, the final season of his current contract before unrestricted free agency in 2027. The Clippers would land Brown, owed $57 million next season as part of his supermax extension, with approximately $183 million and three additional years remaining on the deal, according to HoopsHype. Barrett’s $29.6 million expiring deal accounts for the bulk of the veteran contract value at the center of Boston’s return.

Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Fuel Trade Proposals

The backdrop that makes Cattles’ structure intriguing is that the Clippers and Raptors are engaged in genuine trade discussions around Leonard, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. That bilateral conversation creates a natural opening for a third team — Boston, in Cattles’ scenario — to insert itself and collect assets flowing from multiple directions simultaneously.

Brown himself has been the subject of league-wide attention this offseason, following earlier reporting tied to the broader Giannis Antetokounmpo trade conversation. At 30, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP and five-time All-Star posted career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists across 71 games in 2025-26, according to Basketball Reference. Leonard, meanwhile, is a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP whose marquee two-way talent remains the central draw for Toronto.

Barrett, 26, would provide Boston a workable expiring contract of roughly $29.6 million for 2026-27, along with cap flexibility heading into the following summer, according to Spotrac. Murray-Boyles, drafted ninth overall by Toronto in the 2025 NBA Draft, offers upside as a versatile frontcourt prospect who logged a 17-point, 15-rebound, three-block, three-steal performance in January 2026. Mamukelashvili rounds out Boston’s proposed return with the interior size the roster has consistently lacked.