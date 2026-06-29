One Team Wants Celtics’ Jaylen Brown the Most, Insiders Say

The Boston Celtics have been fielding offers for Jaylen Brown in the last couple of weeks. After they unsuccessfully tried trading him for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it seems other teams have seen that he’s available. It’s unclear how available Boston is making him, though.

Brown is coming off the best season of his career, showing that he can be a true number-one offensive option. It seems that other teams are taking the fact that the Celtics tried to trade him once as a chance to acquire him themselves. Several teams are reportedly interested.

One team is reportedly more interested than the other ones, however.

Clippers Very Interested in Acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Celtics

According to Vincent Goodwill of ESPN, the Clippers “want Brown bad”. That seems to indicate that they are willing to offer a big package in exchange for him. It’s unclear what that package from Los Angeles would be at this point, but they seem to be very interested in pursuing him.

There are teams that believe that the Celtics could be bluffing about actually having Brown available, as well. There is a chance that Boston decides to just keep him after learning what his value might be to other teams around the league. Brown is still a really good player.

Brown has to figure out if he wants to stay in Boston at this point. None of his comments after the season ended have indicated that he would be thrilled to stay. Still, the duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum has proven to win a championship together. That allure could be strong enough to put them together.

If Boston does decide to trade Brown, it will be for a massive package. They want to make sure that they get quite a bit in return, especially after failing to get Antetokounmpo in return for their only offer to the Bucks. They were unwilling to offer more than Brown and a draft pick.

Boston Has Work to Do in the Offseason

The Celtics have plenty of work to do if they are going to compete in the East next year, especially if they trade Brown. If they trade Brown, there is going to be a tougher path to winning the Eastern Conference, depending on the package they get in return.

If Brown stays in Boston, they should be considered one of the favorites in the East. With Tatum returning fully healthy, they should have a chance to be one of the top teams in the conference. Of course, there could be some lingering tension with Brown if he does end up returning.

The Celtics also have to decide how much money they are willing to spend. They were under the luxury tax this past season, but they need to improve the frontcourt if they are going to win the East. Spending money is the best way to do that.