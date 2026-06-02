Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Linked to 4 Teams as Trade Rumor Grows

The future of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown remains one of the NBA’s most closely watched offseason storylines, and a new report suggests several teams are already positioning themselves in case the Celtics become willing to listen to offers.

Speaking Tuesday on Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook livestream, veteran NBA insider Jake Fischer identified multiple franchises that league observers are monitoring as potential Jaylen Brown suitors should Boston eventually entertain trade discussions.

While Fischer stressed there is no indication that the Celtics are actively shopping Brown, he revealed significant interest around the league in the six-time All-Star.

“There’s plenty of belief around the league that Jaylen Brown could be an alpha dog on his own squad,” Fischer said.

Rockets, Trail Blazers Emerge as Potential Jaylen Brown Suitors

According to Fischer, the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams keeping a close eye on Brown’s situation.

Houston’s connection is particularly notable because of head coach Ime Udoka, who coached Brown during Boston’s run to the 2022 NBA Finals.

“The Rockets have Ime Udoka, their head coach, who coached Jaylen in Boston, took them to the Finals in 2022,” Fischer said.

The Rockets have steadily emerged as one of the Western Conference’s rising powers and could view Brown as the type of two-way wing capable of elevating them into championship contention.

Portland, meanwhile, has maintained interest in Brown for years.

Fischer noted that the Trail Blazers’ pursuit dates back to Damian Lillard’s first stint with the franchise. Under new owner Tom Dundon, Portland is reportedly exploring aggressive roster upgrades and could use veteran forward Jerami Grant’s contract as part of a larger trade framework.

“The Blazers, under new owner Tom Dundon, do want to make aggressive trade moves this summer,” Fischer said.

Fischer also noted Portland could become involved in larger multi-team transactions depending on how the Giannis Antetokounmpo market unfolds.

Atlanta Hawks Could Be a Natural Landing Spot

Perhaps the most intriguing possibility involves Brown’s hometown Atlanta Hawks.

Fischer said Atlanta has been on Brown’s radar in the past and could emerge as a serious contender if Boston ever opens the door to negotiations.

“Atlanta is Jaylen Brown’s hometown,” Fischer said. “I think that’s a spot that he would potentially have interest in going to.”

The Hawks are reportedly not expected to be major players in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, potentially leaving them flexibility to pursue another star-caliber player.

With Trae Young no longer on the roster following the trade deadline deal that brought back CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, Brown could represent the type of franchise cornerstone Atlanta may seek as it builds around Jalen Johnson and its younger core.

Fischer also noted that league executives have mentioned the New Orleans Pelicans as another team with interest in Brown should he ever become available.

Celtics Continue to Push Back on Trade Speculation

For now, however, Boston has shown no public indication that it plans to move one of its franchise cornerstones.

Brown’s future became a major talking point after the Celtics’ shocking first-round playoff collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston squandered a 3-1 series lead despite entering the postseason as one of the favorites to return to the NBA Finals.

The 28-year-old responded by delivering arguably the finest season of his career while Jayson Tatum recovered from Achilles surgery.

Brown averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while leading Boston to 56 wins and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics also face a significant upcoming decision because Brown becomes eligible in July for a two-year, $141.9 million contract extension.

Celtics president Brad Stevens recently attempted to quiet speculation surrounding his All-Star forward.

“He has not expressed those frustrations to me,” Stevens said after Boston’s playoff exit. “Obviously I love JB. Everybody around here loves JB.”

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Brown echoed those sentiments.

“First things first, lotta stuff swirling around the Celtics and our organization,” Brown said. “Me and Brad have a great relationship. I love Boston. If it was up to me, I’d play in Boston for the next 10 years.”

Still, Fischer cautioned that rival teams are expected to continue making inquiries throughout the summer.

“Until we actually hear that Boston is engaging in Jaylen Brown trade talks, all this stuff is just going to be teams calling and trying to see,” Fischer said.

For now, Brown remains firmly in Boston’s plans. But as the offseason unfolds, several franchises appear ready if that situation ever changes.