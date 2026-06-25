New Jaylen Brown Trade Report Shifts Celtics Offseason Rumors

The Jaylen Brown trade saga has a new and important layer, even if it does not end the speculation surrounding the Boston Celtics star.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on June 25 that Brown has not asked the Celtics for a trade, citing league sources close to the situation. That is a significant clarification amid a noisy offseason in Boston, where Brown’s name has continued to surface in trade chatter after the Celtics explored major roster changes.

The key distinction is simple: Brown may be available for the right price, but this is not currently being framed as a star forcing his way out of Boston.

That matters for the Celtics, Brown and every team trying to figure out whether Boston is serious about moving the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Come With a Key Distinction

According to Siegel, Brown has not approached Celtics president Brad Stevens or any member of Boston’s front office to request a trade. The report comes after weeks of speculation about Brown’s future, including Boston’s failed pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo before the Milwaukee Bucks star was traded to the Miami Heat.

Siegel reported that the Celtics offered a package involving Brown and future draft assets in an effort to land Antetokounmpo. That context explains why Brown’s name has not gone away.

But it also shows why Boston’s position is more complicated than simply shopping Brown.

The Celtics were reportedly willing to discuss Brown for a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber, the type of move that could immediately reshape their championship outlook alongside Jayson Tatum. With Giannis now off the board, rival front-office personnel told ClutchPoints they are downplaying the chances that Brown is actually traded this summer.

That does not mean Boston has shut everything down.

Siegel reported that the Celtics are still listening to inquiries on Brown. He also named the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans as teams that have had trade dialogue with Boston.

Celtics Still Have a Brown Decision Coming

Stevens addressed the rumors after the first round of the NBA draft and made clear that Brown remains valued inside the organization.

“Jaylen Brown’s a big part of us,” Stevens said, according to ClutchPoints. “I’m never going to predict the future, but every indication, everything that I think about, over the past few years, has been building around those guys.”

That quote was supportive, but it was not a full guarantee. Stevens also acknowledged the reality of the rumor mill and said the Celtics have been upfront with Brown and his representation.

That is where the next pressure point comes in.

Brown is entering the third year of his $285 million supermax contract extension and is set to make $57.1 million during the 2026-27 season, according to ClutchPoints. He will also become eligible for a two-year, $142 million extension from the Celtics beginning July 26.

That date matters because keeping Brown and extending Brown are not exactly the same thing.

If Boston holds onto him but does not move toward another commitment, speculation will continue. If the Celtics engage seriously on an extension, it would send a much stronger message that the Brown-Tatum core remains the plan.

Brown has also given no public indication that he wants out. Earlier this offseason, he said on a Twitch stream that if the decision were solely his, he would play in Boston for the “next 10 years,” according to ClutchPoints.

For now, that leaves the Celtics in control of the timeline.

Brown has not requested a trade, but Boston has not slammed the door on conversations either. The rumor saga is still alive. It just appears to be driven more by the Celtics’ big-picture roster evaluation than by Brown trying to force a move.