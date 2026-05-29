Celtics Trade Pitch Flips Jaylen Brown for Rising Star Wing

The Boston Celtics are at the center of one of the more compelling offseason storylines in the NBA. Jaylen Brown has said he wants to stay in Boston for the next decade. But the trade speculation around him has not slowed down.

Marc Stein recently reported there is belief in some corners of the league that Atlanta, Houston, and Portland all have legitimate trade interest in the two-time All-NBA star. That comes alongside Brad Stevens publicly addressing the team’s need to generate more looks at the rim, and in the context of Boston having sniffed around Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of February’s trade deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale has now put together a four-team blockbuster scenario that sends Brown to the Houston Rockets while bringing back a package of players and assets that attempts to address Boston’s needs without acquiring a superstar replacement.

The Trade Breakdown

Favale’s proposal includes the Celtics receiving Saddiq Bey, Trey Murphy III, Jabari Smith Jr., and Phoenix’s 2027 first-round pick in exchange for Brown and the No. 27 pick. The New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons are also involved in the four-team structure.

Houston would acquire Brown and Marcus Sasser, pairing Brown alongside Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun in what Favale describes as a significant upgrade to their half-court offense. The Pelicans would receive Dorian Finney-Smith, Caris LeVert, and four draft picks in exchange for giving up Murphy and Bey. Detroit would add Fred VanVleet alongside a pick swap.

Why It Could Make Sense for the Celtics

Favale’s case for Boston centers on roster diversification rather than a star-for-star swap. Rather than replacing Brown with one marquee name, the Celtics would spread the salary across three rotation players with upside. The move would also save approximately $3 million and reduce the top-heavy nature of their cap sheet.

Murphy is the most intriguing piece coming back. The 25-year-old has been one of the most coveted wings in the league. He combines reliable three-point shooting with length and defensive versatility. Bey adds additional scoring punch. Smith brings athleticism and rim-running ability to a frontcourt Stevens identified as lacking impact at the basket.

Favale acknowledges this package does not fully solve the rim-pressure problem. But his argument is that Boston gains depth, flexibility, and youth. Rather than gambling everything on landing Antetokounmpo, the Celtics would maintain a competitive roster with room to grow.

The Bigger Picture for Boston

Brown is a two-time All-NBA selection coming off arguably the best season of his career. Trading him is not a simple decision. Stevens would be betting that the combination of Murphy, Bey, Smith, and a draft pick produces more long-term value than keeping Brown and attempting to build around him and Jayson Tatum for another run.

The Giannis angle complicates everything. If Boston genuinely believes it can land Antetokounmpo, including Brown in a three-team deal to make that happen is a different conversation than trading him for a collection of pieces.

For now, Favale’s scenario is a thought exercise. But it is a credible one that reflects the real decisions Boston faces this offseason.

Final Word for the Celtics