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Jaylen Brown Would Want To Be In Milwaukee If Giannis Trade Happens: Report

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New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at TD Garden on October 22, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown has found himself on the trading block as he is now a centerpiece in the Boston Celtics’ offers to get Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports. 

This comes after numerous weeks of speculation about whether Brown would be included in a package for Giannis. Now, reports, including one from ESPN’s Shams Charania, have confirmed that. 

But would Brown, who has been with the Celtics since 2016, want to play for the Bucks if a Giannis trade comes to fruition? ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes so. 

“Jaylen Brown is accepting this and realizing this is a chance to turn the page in his career, and that he may be getting his own team, which is something that he has thought about for some time,” Windhorst said in ESPN’s Get Up. 

Jaylen Brown Has Indicated Displeasure With The Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 28: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at the TD Garden on October 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Brown has been rumored to have displeasure with the Celtics’ current system under Joe Mazzulla, prompting speculation on a possible trade following the team’s first-round exit in the playoffs. 

After the playoffs, Brown had a fiery statement about the team, criticizing the Celtics’ game plans in the postseason. 

Brown, additionally, called the past 2025-2026 NBA season his favorite season as he led the Celtics for most of the regular season without longtime running mate Jayson Tatum. This comes two years after Brown won a championship in Boston and the Finals MVP. 

If he gets traded to the Bucks, Brown would be the go-to guy of the team Giannis once carried through the regular season. Depending on what the Bucks would get from trades, Brown may find himself without a co-star and catapulted instantly as the No. 1 option in the post-Giannis era. 

Meanwhile, the Celtics would give Jayson Tatum a bona fide superstar to play with as they hope to bag another championship. 

Jaylen Brown The One To Blame In Being Part Of The Giannis Saga

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during introductions prior to a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

According to veteran basketball coach Seth Greenberg, Jaylen Brown is the lone man to blame in the Celtics’ decision to use him as a prized piece in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Boston. 

Greenberg pointed at Brown’s comments about the Celtics’ recent playoff runs in his online streams. 

“[Jaylen Brown] put himself on the trading block by how he reacted after the Celtics lost in the playoffs,” Greenberg said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday. “He basically said — in a lot of ways — that he and Tatum were competing against each other,” Greenberg added, while calling Tatum-Antetokounmpo a better basketball fit.

A blockbuster Giannis trade is predicted to happen anytime before the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday, where the Bucks will pick 10th, while the Celtics are set to pick at 27th, as of now. 

The Heat is the biggest competitor of Boston for Giannis. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Heat does not have a franchise player in the trade package for Giannis, unlike the Celtics, but they have promising young pieces and future draft capital to bait the Bucks to get the deal. 

For now, everyone must wait and see. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Jaylen Brown Would Want To Be In Milwaukee If Giannis Trade Happens: Report

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