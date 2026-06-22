Jaylen Brown Would Want To Be In Milwaukee If Giannis Trade Happens: Report

Jaylen Brown has found himself on the trading block as he is now a centerpiece in the Boston Celtics’ offers to get Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports.

This comes after numerous weeks of speculation about whether Brown would be included in a package for Giannis. Now, reports, including one from ESPN’s Shams Charania, have confirmed that.

But would Brown, who has been with the Celtics since 2016, want to play for the Bucks if a Giannis trade comes to fruition? ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes so.

“Jaylen Brown is accepting this and realizing this is a chance to turn the page in his career, and that he may be getting his own team, which is something that he has thought about for some time,” Windhorst said in ESPN’s Get Up.

Jaylen Brown Has Indicated Displeasure With The Celtics

Brown has been rumored to have displeasure with the Celtics’ current system under Joe Mazzulla, prompting speculation on a possible trade following the team’s first-round exit in the playoffs.

After the playoffs, Brown had a fiery statement about the team, criticizing the Celtics’ game plans in the postseason.

Brown, additionally, called the past 2025-2026 NBA season his favorite season as he led the Celtics for most of the regular season without longtime running mate Jayson Tatum. This comes two years after Brown won a championship in Boston and the Finals MVP.

If he gets traded to the Bucks, Brown would be the go-to guy of the team Giannis once carried through the regular season. Depending on what the Bucks would get from trades, Brown may find himself without a co-star and catapulted instantly as the No. 1 option in the post-Giannis era.

Meanwhile, the Celtics would give Jayson Tatum a bona fide superstar to play with as they hope to bag another championship.

Jaylen Brown The One To Blame In Being Part Of The Giannis Saga

According to veteran basketball coach Seth Greenberg, Jaylen Brown is the lone man to blame in the Celtics’ decision to use him as a prized piece in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Boston.

Greenberg pointed at Brown’s comments about the Celtics’ recent playoff runs in his online streams.

“[Jaylen Brown] put himself on the trading block by how he reacted after the Celtics lost in the playoffs,” Greenberg said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday. “He basically said — in a lot of ways — that he and Tatum were competing against each other,” Greenberg added, while calling Tatum-Antetokounmpo a better basketball fit.

A blockbuster Giannis trade is predicted to happen anytime before the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday, where the Bucks will pick 10th, while the Celtics are set to pick at 27th, as of now.

The Heat is the biggest competitor of Boston for Giannis. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Heat does not have a franchise player in the trade package for Giannis, unlike the Celtics, but they have promising young pieces and future draft capital to bait the Bucks to get the deal.

For now, everyone must wait and see.