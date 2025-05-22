Proposed Trade Swaps Celtics’ Jaylen Brown for Former No. 1 Pick

The idea sounds wild at first: trade Jaylen Brown, waive Zion Williamson, and reset the Boston Celtics‘ future. But in the wake of a stunning playoff exit and a potentially lost year for Jayson Tatum, one NBA insider thinks that might be exactly what Boston needs.

In a recent piece from The Ringer, Wes Goldberg proposed a drastic cost-cutting move that would send Jaylen Brown to New Orleans and reset the Celtics’ cap sheet.

– Celtics receive: Zion Williamson, a 2026 first-round pick swap (with Milwaukee), and a 2029 first-round pick (via Pelicans).

– Pelicans receive: Jaylen Brown.

Goldberg’s suggestion hinges on the Celtics waiving Williamson before his $37.4 million salary becomes fully guaranteed on July 15—turning the deal into a salary dump that also brings back future draft flexibility.

It’s a proposal that feels shocking on the surface—but given the Celtics’ financial constraints and Tatum’s uncertain recovery timeline, there’s a case to be made. Trading Brown for short-term relief and long-term flexibility isn’t an easy call—but in a tough offseason, it may be the kind of move Boston is forced to consider.

Still, could the Celtics really justify trading their Finals MVP for cap relief and future picks? The logic is there—but the cost is hard to ignore.

A Championship Dream Derailed

Boston’s 2024–25 campaign was built for a repeat. But two blown home leads against the New York Knicks and a devastating Achilles tear for Tatum in Game 4 crushed that momentum. By the time the Celtics fell in Game 6, their title defense had unraveled completely.

Brown, playing through a torn meniscus, still showed up. And when the season ended, he addressed the moment head-on:

“We were trying to do something special—go back-to-back. We had a great group. We played well all year. So this probably stings even more.”

(via Noa Dalzell)

Could the Celtics Really Move Brown?

Trading the reigning Finals MVP would be unthinkable under normal circumstances. But the Celtics are staring down a massive payroll dilemma. Brown and Tatum are owed over $600 million combined over the next four seasons. With Porzingis and Holiday on big deals too, something has to give.

Goldberg’s proposal would drop the Celtics below the luxury tax line. It would clear Brown’s full salary. The deal would also give the team future flexibility—plus potential high picks in what’s expected to be a strong 2026 draft class.

Still, swapping a franchise cornerstone for cap relief and draft assets feels like a gamble. One that would sting. Especially after all Brown has delivered. Nine seasons. Four All-Star nods. Finals MVP. And of course, Banner 18.

Jaylen Brown: “This Is Not the End”

As the Celtics face their most uncertain offseason in years, Brown offered one final reminder of what he’s built—and where he believes this story still leads:

“I know Boston—it looks gloomy right now, obviously with JT being out, and us ending the year, but it’s a lot to look forward to… This is not the end.”

(via Noa Dalzell)