Jaylen Brown’s Latest Move Fuels Celtics Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics managed to exceed expectations in the 2025-26 campaign, and that was largely due to the play of superstar forward Jaylen Brown. However, when all was said and done, the team’s elimination from the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs has left many folks questioning what the future of the franchise looks like.

Whether or not Brown will remain with the Celtics past this offseason is very much up in the air, as his name has popped up in trade rumors over the past few weeks. While he and general manager Brad Stevens have shot down these rumors, Brown’s latest move will only further convince fans that his time in Boston is coming to an end.

Jaylen Brown Puts His Boston Apartment on the Market

With Jayson Tatum missing the majority of the 2025-26 campaign recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Brown was forced to pick up the slack during his absence. He ended up putting together the best season of his career, as he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field.

Now that Brown has proven he can effectively lead a team on his own, questions about his fit alongside Tatum have popped back up again this offseason. Sure enough, during the team’s first-round collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston looked stagnant as it attempted to find a way to keep both Brown and Tatum happy.

Add in some eye-catching comments Brown has made during his livestreams in the wake of Boston’s season ending, and fans believe that he very well may be on the move this offseason. Those rumors picked up more steam on Friday when reports emerged revealing that Brown has put his luxurious $5 million apartment in Boston on the market.

“Amid rumors about his future in Boston, Celtics star Jaylen Brown has listed his swanky apartment for just short of $5 million,” Jake Fenner wrote for Daily Mail. “Brown, 29, has put his expensive loft located in the Seaport District up for sale over a month after the Celtics were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.”

Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Simply Won’t Go Away

Brown’s emergence as a potential trade candidate has become so noteworthy because of Boston’s interest in Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the C’s were to pull off a deal for Antetokounmpo (who is expected to get dealt before the 2026 NBA Draft), chances are that Brown would be headed for the exit door.

It’s tough to put too much weight into Brown’s decision to put his apartment on the market, as there could be a myriad of reasons he has made this decision. However, when considering all the rumors he has been involved in as of late, you also can’t exactly turn a blind eye to this development. Until something happens to Brown or Antetokounmpo, it’s fair to assume that his name will remain at the top of the NBA rumor mill.