Jayson Tatum Reacts to Celtics News 46 Years in the Making

The Boston Celtics snapped a 46-year drought on Tuesday when Joe Mazzulla was named Coach of the Year, prompting enthusiastic reactions from Jayson Tatum, Luka Garza and Ron Harper Jr., among other Celtics players.

Tatum shared a picture of Mazzulla on his IG stories, showing appreciation for his head coach, who led the Celtics to a 56-26 record and the No.2 seed in the East.

Joe Mazzulla Joins Celtics Royalty

Mazzulla became the first Celtics head coach to be named the NBA’s Coach of the Year since Bill Fitch in 1979-80. Amazingly, no Celtics head coach won the award in the last 46 years when the franchise captured five championships (1981, 1984, 1986, 2008, 2024), including nine overall trips to the NBA Finals.

Mazzulla joined Fitch, Red Auerbach and Tom Heinsohn in elite Celtics company. Furthermore, the 37-year-old became the youngest recipient of the Red Auerbach Trophy since Phil Johnson (Kansas City Kings) in the 1974-75 season.

Per NBA Communications:

Joe Mazzulla is the first Celtics head coach to win the NBA Coach of the Year Award since Bill Fitch in 1979-80 and the fourth in franchise history, a group that also includes Red Auerbach (1964-65) and Tom Heinsohn (1972-73). At 37, Mazzulla is the youngest NBA Coach of the Year since Phil Johnson in 1974-75.

The Celtics also sent out a congratulatory message to their head coach.

Joe Mazzulla Dedicates Award to Staff

Joe Mazzulla — who once called the Coach of the Year award “stupid” — dedicated his win to his staff, which includes Sam Cassell, Tony Dobbins, D.J. MacLeay, Da’Sean Butler, Nana Foulland, Amile Jefferson, Tyler Lashbrook, Craig Luschenat, Ross McMains, Alex Merg, Phil Pressey, Matt Reynolds and God Shammgod Jr.

“Thank you to the Lord for the platform he has given me, and to my wife and family who support me on this journey,” said Mazzulla, via Celtics.com “Thank you to our players who compete and give it everything they have each night. I am grateful for every member of the Celtics organization whose dedication impacts winning every day “This award belongs to our staff, who are there for the guys every day. Their relentless work ethic improves our team daily. This award should be named Staff of the Year.”

Celtics front office boss Brad Stevens had a lot of praise for Mazzulla and his staff.

“This is well deserved recognition and a testament to both Joe and his staff,” Stevens said.

“With all of our unknowns entering the season, Joe did a fantastic job building and growing a team. He pours everything he has into competing at a high level, while helping players find the best versions of themselves within the framework of a team. On top of all of that, Joe leads with an authentic care for the Celtics and everyone he works with – players, coaches, and staff.”

The Boston Celtics ranked No. 4 in defensive rating (111.7), No. 2 in offensive rating (120.0) and No. 4 in NET rating (8.3) during the regular season. They were expected to endure a “gap year” after Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles injury in last year’s playoffs. However, Mazzulla, Jaylen Brown and Co. flipped the script by producing a strong season.