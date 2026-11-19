Jayson Tatum owned it. The Boston Celtics forward was hit with a technical foul in the closing seconds of Wednesday’s 105-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets, and he said afterward that he did not mean it that way. “I told [Eric Dalen], like, I wasn’t mad,” Tatum said, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

What Tatum Said About the Technical

The call came with 6.4 seconds left. Jamal Murray had just hit a step-back jumper over Neemias Queta, after a screen from Nikola Jokic, to give Denver a three-point lead. Boston still had a chance to tie. Then Tatum tossed the ball toward referee John Goble.

Dalen, the baseline official, called the technical right away. Murray made the free throw to make it a four-point game.

Tatum explained what he thought was happening. “Wasn’t a foul on me; we just called a timeout,” he said. “John Goble called a timeout and pointed at our bench. Thought he was looking this way, but yeah, he called a tech. For me, just find the female ref that was there, or the other ref, and whoever was probably closest, I should have just gave them the ball.”

Mazzulla’s Message

Head coach Joe Mazzulla did not defend the call. He said the team cannot give officials a chance to read it the wrong way.

“We can’t put ourselves in that position to even give the refs an opportunity to interpret it a certain type of way,” Mazzulla said. “Gotta be better.”

How the Boston Celtics Lost the Lead

The technical capped a second half that got away. Boston led by as many as 17 late in the first half. Tatum had 20 points before the break.

After halftime, he scored four points on 2-of-6 shooting with five turnovers. He also missed back-to-back mid-range shots in the final two minutes. Either one could have changed the ending.

“The four turnovers I had in the third quarter really put us out of sync,” Tatum said. “I gotta communicate better, I gotta execute better, I gotta take care of the ball. I think that kinda put us in a hole, and was the turning point for the game.”

As a team, the Celtics had 11 turnovers in the second half. They were called for 20 fouls, which gave Denver 22 free throws. They shot 2-of-19 from three.

What the Loss Means for the Standings

Boston lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Celtics are 11-4 and sit one and a half games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

It is the second time this season that a major lead slipped away. The Celtics blew a 22-point lead against the Detroit Pistons on opening day.

What’s Next for the Boston Celtics

The standings are tight, and games like this could matter in April. For now, the Celtics have a clear message from their coach and their forward. Take care of the ball, and give the officials nothing to interpret.