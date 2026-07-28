Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Links Up With Former Teammate After Roster Shakeup

The Boston Celtics roster looks considerably different heading into next season, and Jayson Tatum is already putting in work to build chemistry with the new faces around him.

Tatum’s annual charity golf tournament in St. Louis doubled as an early bonding session this week, with several current and former teammates showing up to play. Mike Conley and Derrick White both attended, joined by former Celtic Daniel Theis, who most recently played for AS Monaco last season.

A Lighthearted Moment for the Celtics

The Jayson Tatum Foundation shared footage on Instagram of the group playing golf together at the event. The tournament combines competitive golf, a silent auction, and youth outreach programming under sponsorship from the Jordan brand. The clip showed the group trading banter and enjoying the day.

Conley summed up the mood simply.

“We are killing it,” Conley said.

Moments like this carry a bit more significance given how much turnover Boston’s roster has gone through this offseason. Seeing new additions already building rapport with Tatum offers an early, informal signal of how the group might mesh once the season begins.

Tatum’s Return to Full Health

Tatum battled a right Achilles injury for much of last season, appearing in just 16 regular season games while working his way back to form. He still averaged 21.8 points, 10 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals during that stretch, and looked even sharper in the postseason, posting 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists across six playoff games while shooting nearly 48 percent from the field.

With Boston trading Jaylen Brown this offseason, the team is once again positioned to lean on Tatum as its clear top option, even as the roster around him looks entirely different from a year ago.

A Reshaped Roster Taking Shape

Boston’s new-look lineup is expected to feature Paul George at small forward and Baylor Scheierman at shooting guard. White will continue running the point. Mitchell Robinson slots in at center. Depth pieces like Payton Pritchard, Neemias Queta, Sam Hauser, and Jordan Walsh round out the supporting cast.

On paper, that group doesn’t scream championship contender. But similar doubts followed the Celtics last season too. Tatum’s injury triggered a fire sale that sent out Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford. Boston still managed a second-place finish in the East during the regular season.

Final Word for the Celtics

A charity golf tournament won’t tell Boston much about how this roster performs once games actually count. But early signs of genuine chemistry between Tatum and his new teammates are a reasonable place to start.

The pieces look different. The leader hasn’t changed.

Still Tatum’s team.