Jayson Tatum Injury – Game 2 Status DOUBTFUL!

In Game 1 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic, All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum suffered a right wrist injury late in the fourth quarter. Tatum was fouled hard and fell awkwardly to the floor. While he remained in the game and finished with 17 points in a 103-86 win, concerns were raised when he underwent medical evaluation.

Following an MRI, the injury has been confirmed as a bone bruise on the distal radius of his right wrist. The team ruled out structural damage, but the wrist remains swollen and painful. Tatum, who dealt with discomfort in the same wrist earlier in the season, described the fall as “jarring” in postgame comments.

Jayson Tatum’s Game 2 Status: Doubtful, but Not Ruled Out

As of Wednesday morning, Tatum is listed as doubtful for Game 2, per the official team injury release. While the Celtics haven’t fully ruled him out, they are reportedly leaning toward erring on the side of caution.

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters on Tuesday that Tatum has been limited since the injury.

“He was able to do some stuff,” Mazzulla said. “He was sore after the game, has gotten a little bit better today. He was able to go through some on-court work and we’ll go from there.”

Tatum participated in light shooting drills on Tuesday with a wrap on his wrist, but he did not take part in contact portions of practice.

How Tatum’s Injury Impacts the Celtics vs. Magic Playoff Series

The Celtics are the clear favorite in this series, but Tatum’s injury increases the sense of vulnerability for the defending champs. Boston was 8-2 in games without Tatum this season, but both losses came at the hands of the Orlando Magic.

That stat looms large, as Orlando is a team capable of taking advantage of Boston’s weakened offense. Without Tatum’s shot creation and ability to draw multiple defenders, the Celtics’ offense must lean on secondary options like Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Brown, who scored only 16 in Game 1 (6-of-14 FG), will have to carry more of the scoring load, while White, who poured in 30 points, may be tasked with even greater shot-making responsibilities.

Defensively, Boston also takes a hit. Tatum’s length and versatility allow the Celtics to switch across multiple positions. Without him, players like Al Horford and Payton Pritchard will be asked to stretch their roles, particularly in transition defense.

What’s Next for Boston if Tatum Misses More Time?

If Tatum is forced to miss Game 2, or additional games in the series, the Celtics will have to rely on their depth and veteran leadership to maintain their championship aspirations.

Still, no one on the roster replicates what Tatum brings on both ends of the court. His ability to generate offense in isolation, defend elite wings, and create space for shooters makes him irreplaceable in the playoffs.

Tatum’s injury doesn’t appear season-ending, but even missing one game in a tightly contested series could swing momentum. Game 2 looms large for both teams, and the Celtics’ playoff fate could hinge on how soon their franchise cornerstone returns to full health.