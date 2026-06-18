NBA Pundit Claims Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown Aren’t Friends

The Boston Celtics are considering trading Jaylen Brown this offseason, and more reasons are coming out why. ESPN pundit and former Celtics NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins claims that his sources have shared that Brown and Jayson Tatum don’t have a close relationship anymore. Both men have spent most of their careers together in Boston and won the 2024 NBA Championship together.

However, Perkins revealed the following on Yahoo about their lack of a close relationship these days:

“I think that the relationship overall has run its course, and not because Jaylen Brown hasn’t delivered on the floor. I always say, I don’t have a problem with people doing podcasts, but you have to be very, very careful when you’re doing a podcast during the season. Because of that, that one thing could damage a locker room, right? It could, it could hurt relationships because you, like, you may say something that could be offensive, right? I’m still waiting on Jayson Tatum to join Jaylen Brown’s stream. Like Jayson Tatum, I’ve seen him on a million podcasts, but I haven’t seen him join Jaylen Brown’s. Which shows me that that relationship off the floor ain’t really there.”

Perkins believes that the two have split apart further over the past few seasons. Brown’s live streaming efforts was called out by Perkins, and he made it clear that it’s noteworthy that Tatum didn’t appear on it yet.

Why Boston Celtics Might Trade Jaylen Brown

The biggest rumor about Brown this offseason is that he can be featured in a three-team trade that allows Boston to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rumors suggest that Brown would not want to play for the rebuilding Milwaukee Bucks.

Other teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have been linked to wanting Brown in a three-team deal that sends some of their assets to Milwaukee. A lot of this is still up in the air via trade negotiations, but Brown could realistically be on the move.

The relationship with Tatum is not necessarily a part of this since both men just play similar style of basketball. Given how many changes have taken place to the Celtics roster over the past year, it may just make logical sense to trade Brown for a better power forward/center or a guard.

Why A Jaylen Brown Trade Could Backfire

The timing of the trade talks could be argued as a bit too rushed when looking at the Celtics’ success over the past few years. Brown and Tatum led Boston to the 2024 NBA Championship and had two consecutive strong regular seasons afterwards.

The Celtics had the second seed in the Eastern Conference after losing Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Tatum missed most of the season due to injury recovery, and the team still felt like a realistic NBA Championship contender.

Most Boston fans would like to see their two homegrown stars have at least one more run together. Even the disappointing first-round elimination to the Philadelphia 76ers this season came with Tatum missing Game 7. The Celtics roster may be good enough to add another title without taking a huge gamble on Giannis.