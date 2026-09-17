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Jayson Tatum Addresses Jaylen Brown Rift Rumors After Celtics Trade

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 25: Jayson Tatum #0 stands behind Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum had heard the theories.

That he and Jaylen Brown had grown apart. That years of sharing the Boston Celtics spotlight had finally created friction. That Brown’s trade to Philadelphia exposed something deeper than roster economics.

On Thursday, Tatum pushed back.

Asked on “The Dan Patrick Show” about the biggest misconception surrounding his relationship with Brown, Tatum answered plainly: “For me, I love that guy.” He pointed to nine years together, five Eastern Conference Finals, two NBA Finals appearances and the 2024 championship as evidence of a partnership that helped define an era in Boston.

“You can’t talk about him without talking about me, and vice versa,” Tatum said, describing two young players who grew up in the league together and “really just pushed each other.”

Tatum Addresses Months of Speculation

The comments matter because the Brown trade was followed by weeks of speculation about whether the relationship between Boston’s longtime stars had deteriorated.

Some of that intensified in July after Colin Cowherd said unnamed NBA sources characterized Brown as someone who believed he was “the smartest guy in every room.” Brown publicly blasted the anonymous-source narrative. Weeks later, Tatum told campers that he did not want to be “the smartest person in the room” and wanted to learn from others, prompting fans and some outlets to interpret the timing as a possible jab at Brown. There was no confirmation from Tatum that Brown was the target.

There was also scrutiny of Tatum’s silence while Brown’s name circulated in trade talks. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons publicly questioned why Boston’s franchise star had not stepped in more forcefully, arguing that a leader could have quieted some of the noise. That criticism became another piece of a broader narrative that something between the two stars had changed.

Tatum’s latest comments cut against that interpretation.

Tatum Frames Brown Trade as Business, Not Personal

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five
GettyJayson Tatum high-fives Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tatum acknowledged what ultimately broke up the partnership: the business of the NBA.

“Unfortunately, the business of basketball is always going to play a part,” he said. “Nobody has ever played together forever.”

Celtics president Brad Stevens has likewise pointed to the restrictive roster-building environment created by carrying multiple massive contracts as a central factor in the decision to move Brown.

Brown, meanwhile, has admitted the trade hurt. He said he was both “excited and disappointed” after being sent to Philadelphia and acknowledged feeling underappreciated after years of hearing his name in trade rumors.

Still, Tatum has consistently spoken warmly about his former teammate. After the trade, he wrote that he was “forever grateful” for what they accomplished together and credited Brown with pushing him to become a better player.

Celtics-76ers Reunion Will Carry Extra Weight

The emotions will resurface when Boston faces Philadelphia.

Brown is now part of a 76ers roster that also features LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Patrick pressed Tatum on whether he would rather guard Brown or James when the teams meet.

Tatum smiled and declined to reveal the plan.

He did, however, make one thing clear about Brown.

“He’s a tremendous person and a player,” Tatum said, adding that he has nothing but respect for him and wishes him well.

For all the speculation that followed the breakup, Tatum’s message was simple.

Whatever ended the partnership, he does not describe it as a fractured relationship.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Jayson Tatum Addresses Jaylen Brown Rift Rumors After Celtics Trade

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