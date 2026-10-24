Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Fires Back at Jaylen Brown Drama With Shaq-Kobe Comparison

Jayson Tatum has heard enough about his supposed feud with Jaylen Brown. And the Boston Celtics star wants one thing made clear: Their breakup was nothing like the bitter ending to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s partnership with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After scoring 36 points in Boston’s 107-103 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday, Tatum addressed speculation about his relationship with Brown, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in July.

“This ain’t no [expletive] Shaq and Kobe,” Tatum said during his postgame news conference. “There’s no beef.”

His comments followed Brown’s cryptic social media response to Tatum’s account of learning about the blockbuster trade.

Jaylen Brown’s Blue-Cap Comment Reignites Celtics Drama

In his Summer of Jayson video series, Tatum recalled being in Las Vegas when ESPN’s Shams Charania informed him that Boston had traded Brown.

Tatum said Charania handed him a towel and warned him not to react.

“Put this over your face. Don’t react. They just traded him,” Tatum recalled.

When he learned Brown was headed to Philadelphia, Tatum couldn’t believe it.

“You traded him down the street?” he asked.

However, Brown responded to an Instagram clip of the interview with a blue baseball cap emoji, commonly used to suggest someone is lying.

The reaction fueled questions about whether Brown believed Tatum knew more about the trade than he acknowledged.

Kobe Bryant’s Biggest Fan Knows Shaq Feud’s History

Tatum’s comparison carries personal significance.

He grew up idolizing Bryant, collecting his jerseys and studying his game. In a 2018 interview with The Ringer, Tatum recalled telling his mother that he didn’t simply want to play in the NBA.

He wanted to be Kobe.

Bryant later became a mentor, working out with Tatum during the Celtics forward’s early NBA career.

That lifelong admiration gives Tatum a personal connection to one of basketball’s most famous feuds.

Bryant and O’Neal won three consecutive championships with the Lakers from 2000 through 2002. Yet their partnership deteriorated amid public disagreements over leadership, playing styles and their respective roles.

Los Angeles eventually traded O’Neal to Miami in 2004.

However, the former teammates reconciled years later. During a 2015 podcast conversation, both acknowledged their past disagreements and expressed mutual respect.

Their relationship improved further before Bryant died in 2020.

Unlike that prolonged public conflict, Tatum insists his separation from Brown wasn’t driven by personal animosity.

Tatum Wants Celtics Championship Legacy Remembered

Boston’s breakup came through a front-office decision to trade Brown for Paul George and draft compensation.

Together, Tatum and Brown reached two NBA Finals and won the 2024 championship, with Brown earning Finals MVP honors.

“All of y’all kind of saw us grow up and everything that we accomplished,” Tatum said. “It should be celebrated.”

He acknowledged that Brown has every right to his feelings about the trade.

“Everybody is entitled to their own feelings,” Tatum said.

Still, he would rather discuss their relationship privately than let speculation overshadow their accomplishments.

Tatum said he called and texted Brown after learning of the trade.

For a player who grew up watching the Shaq-Kobe rivalry unfold and later developed a relationship with Bryant, the distinction matters.

The Lakers stars needed years to mend their relationship. Tatum believes his partnership with Brown deserves to be remembered for what they accomplished together, not an assumed feud.